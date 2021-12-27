The 9th edition of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA 2021), is set to hold on Friday, December 31, 2021

The award which is an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International would have the likes of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan as special guest

Since its inception in 2013, FALA has recognized 81 recipients from several African countries, including Cameroon, South Africa, Nigeria and more

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and many other African leaders are billed for the 9th edition of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA 2021), slated for Friday, December 31.

PM News reports that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, is expected to Chair the occasion, while Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, GCON, will be Special Guest of Honour.

Also, Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, President and founder of the Africa Diaspora Development Initiative, (ADDI) Permanent Representative of the African Union, to the United Nations, will be a special guest.

FALA is an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International. Photo credit: Pastor Chris

Source: Facebook

The Director, Future Africa Leaders Foundation, and CEO Loveworld Incorporated, Dr. Deola Phillips disclosed that 30 young Africans have been nominated for the prestigious award this year, ten out of these young leaders will be selected for the 2021 FALA, and one will emerge as the star prize winner.

Source: Legit.ng