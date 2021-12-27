Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has remembered his little beginnings and given back to his former boss

The governor who once worked as a bus conductor went back to his former boss to appreciate him and present him a Hilux Van

Governor Ortom also showered his former colleagues and the communities with gifts such as cows, pigs, bags of rice and cash

Gboko LGA, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, on Monday, December 27, celebrated his former boss, Mnenge Mtemave, and other contemporaries in Gboko Motor Park for making a positive impact in his life when he worked as a conductor.

Daily Trust reported that the Benue governor, in the spirit of the 2021 yuletide, also celebrated the driver’s colleagues at his residence in Ipav, Mbadim in Gboko local government area.

Governor Samuel Ortom gifted his former boss, Mnenge Mtemave, Hilux Van for making a positive impact in his life when he worked as a conductor. Photo credit: Jimin Geoffrey

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that Ortom had worked as a motor conductor to Mtemave, who was a driver at the Gboko Motor Park in the late 1970s, and early 1980s while growing up in Gboko town after dropping out of primary school.

He recalled during the celebration, attended by his contemporaries, his former boss and their family members, that Mtemave invited him to work as a conductor and later taught him how to drive.

The governor further noted that Mtemave later made him cashier and treasurer of all the monies they made weekly and gave him a blank cheque to spend at will, an opportunity he never took for granted but still went back to him to approve spending on his needs.

Ortom reveals why he decided to visit his former boss, gifts him bus

The governor said during his morning devotion, God revealed to him to visit, celebrate and appreciate his former boss, Mtemave for laying the foundation for him to be who he is today.

He, therefore, urged the people never to despise their little beginnings but to remain committed in their service to God, stressing that they should also seek formal education even at old age to brighten their fortunes.

Ortom further presented a Hilux Van to Mtemave and pledged to support him in any merchandise of his choice, even as he showered his former colleagues and the communities with cows, pigs, bags of rice and cash.

Speaking for the Ugbada family and former colleagues, Messers Abugh Vaaswem and Aondopine Tim, thanked the governor for his good gesture and prayed God to prosper him.

The host, Mtemave, also expressed gratitude over the honour done him by the governor.

Nigerians react

Ismail Ololade Aisha said:

"Thank You Mr. Governor for not forgotten your source. I love what you have just displayed to your former Oga."

Aliyu Shamaki said:

"One good turns deserve another.......It's the first good thing I ever read done by this man since the beginning of his regime!"

Modu Alhaji Musa said:

"Pay salaries Mr. Govenor, stop telling stories."

Ortom reveals his biggest challenge as governor of Benue state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ortom on Sunday, December 19, said that the growing number of orphans in Benue state is becoming alarming.

He blamed the invasion of herders in the state and the incessant killing of Benue residents as the root cause of the orphaned children.

The Benue state governor lamented that many children in the state are living as orphans while some others are in one internally displaced person's camp or the other due to displacement by herders' attacks.

Source: Legit.ng