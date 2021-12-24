Prophetess Silekunola Naomi has reacted to the backlash that greeted her recent announcement concerning her marriage

The evangelist had announced on social media that her marriage to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has ended

The aggrieved wife of the monarch, however, stated that her son is now her priority and she doesn't want him caught up in the whole situation

Ile-Ife - Prophetess Silekunola Naomi has appealed to critics to allow peace to reign as she announced her separation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The evangelist urged all parties involved to allow the peace of God because of her son, Tadenikawo, who the Ooni fathered.

Prophetess Naomi has stated that her son is her priority and she would like to focus on him. Photo credit: Ooni media

Source: Facebook

She wrote on Instagram:

“I, at this moment, appeal to all parties involved to allow the peace of God with the consciousness that there is a lovely little boy between us. I thank all of my prayer partners and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, a communications specialist and multimedia journalist, Adesola Ayo-Aderele has warned that people should not confuse public affection as a sign that all is well with a marriage.

Writing on her verified Facebook page concerning the crisis in the Ooni of Ife's marriage, she stated:

“Just last October 17 when Ooni marked his 47th birthday, the show of love between him and his soon-to-be ex-Olori was enviable.

“She had arranged colourful fireworks for His Imperial Majesty, with the Ooni confessing that the Olori had made unassailable inroads into his heart, promising to love her better than ever.

“While the marriage lasted, the Olori would kneel a million times in a minute, complete with serenades while exalting HRM in public, with plenty of laughter and loving looks that would make anyone jealous.

“And now this! I laugh when I see couples who display affection openly. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with it, what is also not lost on knowledgeable people is that those who try hard to portray perfect marriages are the ones with the worst skeletons to hide.”

Source: Legit.ng