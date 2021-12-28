Cross River state has been thrown into mourning following the "shocking and devastating" death of Lady Abiola Wayas

Lady Wayas died in a London hospital few weeks after her husband, former Senate president Joseph Wayas passed away

The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade mourned Lady Wayas' death, noting that it happened when the state is planning her husband's funeral

Calabar, Cross River state - Lady Abiola Wayas, the widow of late former Senate president, Dr. Joseph Wayas, has passed away in a London hospital.

This was disclosed in a condolence statement released by Cross River state governor Ben Ayade's deputy chief press secretary, Linus Obogo, on Tuesday, December 28.

Governor Ayade mourned the death of Lady Abiola Wayas in a London hospital, UK. Photo credit: Government House Press Calabar

Source: Facebook

Governor Ayade described the news of the death of Lady Wayas as shocking and devastating.

Lady Wayas died while we're planning her husband's funeral - Ayade

He said “it is a blow too heavy to take, especially when we are still struggling to come to terms with the painful death of her husband and father, Dr. Joseph Wayas.”

The Cross River state governor further described the death of Lady Wayas as depressing and a great loss for both her family and the state.

He said:

“It is an unacceptable moment for me to hear of her departure, because I was not prepared for this, not when we are still planning for the funeral of her husband and former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.”

He extolled the virtues of Lady Wayas, describing her as “one of the most cheerful, clever and charming women whom I have ever met in my life. I would like to convey my condolences and those of the state to her family. This is really a great loss for all of us.”

Ayade said Lady Wayas’ sterling virtues of “selflessness, devotion to her family and community as well as her perseverance, determination and burning desire to provide mentorship to all women were hallmarks of her exemplary life,” noting that “these qualities will be remembered forever.”

The governor prayed for the soul of the departed widow to find a resting place in the bosom of the Lord.

He also called on Nigerians to join in mourning the deceased, even as he urged the family to be consoled by the noble deeds of their mother.

Joseph Wayas: Former Senate president dies in London hospital

Legit.ng notes that Lady Wayas died barely a few weeks after her husband and former Senate President in the Second Republic, Dr. Joseph Wayas passed away at the age of 80.

Governor Ayade described Wayas' death as "a monumental loss" to Cross River state and Nigeria.

He said:

"I received with profound sense of loss and shock, the sad news of the death of Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Joseph Wayas."

Source: Legit.ng