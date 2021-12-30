Two former APC governor governors, Bola Tinubu and Olusegun Osoba, underwent surgeries in 2021

Both surgical operations carried out in the United Kingdon (UK) for the aged leaders were successful

To wish his friend and brother well, Tinubu on Wednesday, December 29, paid Osoba a visit in his Ikoyi Building

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, has paid a visit a former Ogun governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, in his Ikoyi home.

The visit from Tinubu came weeks after Osoba returned from the United Kingdom UK) following a successful knee surgery.

The visit was to wish Osoba well on his return from the UK (Photo: he New Guru)

Source: UGC

TVC News reports that the former Lagos governor's visit on Wednesday, December 29, was to wish Osoba well on his return.

Like Tinubu, Osoba undergoes surgery in UK

Earlier, Osoba, on Thursday, September 30, underwent a knee operation in the UK. Osoba confirmed this on Friday, October 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The aged leader thanked God for the success of the operation and expressed his gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun, in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his chief press secretary, noted that the octogenarian was recuperating fast.

The statement read in part:

“Our Baba, Chief Olusegun Osoba, underwent knee replacement surgery in the UK and we thank God that it went well, as he is now fine and in perfect condition. He spoke to me that he would have loved to be present at the independence celebration, but for the surgery.

“He is not here physically to be part of the celebration, but he told me his heart is with us. He sent his words of admonition and encouragement and asked Nigerians not to lose hope in Project Nigeria. Even in his condition, Baba offered prayers for Nigeria in general and Ogun state in particular."

At last, APC governor reveals what really happened to Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi had debunked claims that he travelled to the United Kingdom recently to pay Tinubu over the 2023 elections.

The Ekiti governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, September 27, said he visited Tinubu because he recently underwent surgery, adding that it had nothing to do with alleged 2023 elections plans.

Fayemi said as an elder and the national leader of the APC, Tinubu deserved to be shown love and care in times of need which is the major reason he visited him.

He said:

“Asiwaju had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support."

Source: Legit.ng