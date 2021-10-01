Apart from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, another Nigerian former governor recently visited the UK for serious medical attention

The politician is Chief Olusegun Osoba who on Thursday, September 30, underwent a knee surgery

However, Osoba, according to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday, October 1, is recovering fast from the surgery

A former governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on Thursday, September 30, underwent a knee operation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Osoba confirmed this to Nigerian Tribune during his conversation on Friday, October 1.

The aged leader thanked God for the success of the operation and expressed his gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Governor Abiodun said Osoba is recuperating fine (Photo: Governor Dapo Abiodun)

Source: Facebook

Abiodun, in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his chief press secretary, noted that the octogenarian is recuperating fast.

The statement read in part:

“Our Baba, Chief Olusegun Osoba, underwent knee replacement surgery in the UK and we thank God that it went well, as he is now fine and in perfect condition. He spoke to me that he would have loved to be present at the independence celebration, but for the surgery.

“He is not here physically to be part of the celebration, but he told me his heart is with us. He sent his words of admonition and encouragement and asked Nigerians not to lose hope in Project Nigeria. Even in his condition, Baba offered prayers for Nigeria in general and Ogun state in particular."

At last, APC governor reveals what really happened to Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi had debunked claims that he travelled to the United Kingdom recently to pay Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the 2023 elections.

The Ekiti governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, September 27, said he visited Tinubu because he recently underwent surgery, adding that it had nothing to do with alleged 2023 elections plans.

Fayemi said as an elder and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu deserved to be shown love and care in times of need which is the major reason he visited him.

The governor said:

“Asiwaju had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support."

Source: Legit