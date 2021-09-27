Kayode Fayemi has explained that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had surgery in the United Kingdom

The Ekiti state governor said that is why he went to pay the APC's national leader a courtesy visit

Fayemi also debunked claims that he and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu visited Tinubu to discuss the 2023 elections

Governor Kayode Fayemi has debunked claims that he travelled to the United Kingdom recently to pay Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the 2023 elections.

The Ekiti governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, September 27, said he visited Tinubu because he recently underwent surgery, adding that it had nothing to do with alleged 2023 elections plans.

Fayemi said his meeting with Tinubu was simply a courtesy visit (Photo: Governor Kayode Fayemi)

Fayemi said as an elder and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu deserves to be shown love and care in times of need which is the major reason he visited him.

He said:

“Asiwaju had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.

“That is simply what took us there; we wanted to associate ourselves with him at a time of need and as an elder, as a mentor and as a big figure in our political party, nothing wrong in paying him a courtesy visit to check on him to see how he was faring and we did that and we returned.

“It has nothing to do with 2023; let me make that absolutely clear.”

Why Buhari visited Tinubu in London, presidency opens up

Meanwhile, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, had cleared the air on President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Tinubu, on Thursday, August 12, in London.

Adesina hinted that the visit was not a show of support for the former Lagos state governor ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Adesina explained that Buhari’s visitation was a show of goodwill following reports on the APC chieftain’s health.

He made it clear that President Buhari would not support any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election without APC’s affirmation.

