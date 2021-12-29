List of States That Gave Their 2022 Budgets Fanciful Names
- As another year commences in terms of government administration, some Nigerian states have drawn up their 2022 budgets
- The governors, to give more meaning to their budgets, gave fanciful names to their programmes in the new year
- Some of the names are: Budget of Economic Resilience, Budget of Wealth Consolidation and Recovery among others
In a display of semantic showmanship, some governors might have reverted to their dictionaries in christening their 2022 budgets.
The governors, while presenting the 2022 budgets, gave them fanciful names like Budget of Economic Recovery Through Industrialisation among others.
In this report, Legit.ng lists the states and the names they gave to their 2022 budgets.
States and names of their budgets
1. Cross River state - Budget of Conjugated Agglutination
2. Ebonyi state - Budget of Latter Rain
3. Katsina state - Budget of Economic Resilience
4. Abia state - Budget of Economic Recovery Through Industrialisation
5. Enugu state - Budget of Sustained Growth and Consolidation
6. Anambra state - Budget of Continuity, Sustainability and Development
7. Imo state - Budget of Wealth Consolidation and Recovery
8. Ekiti state - Budget of Legacy Consolidation.
9. Lagos state - Budget of Consolidation.
10. Gombe state - Budget of Consolidation.
11. Rivers state - Budget of Consolidation.
12. Ogun state - Budget of Restoration
12. Ondo state - Budget of Economic Re-Engineering
13. Osun state - Budget of Sustainable Development
14. Akwa Ibom’s Budget of Re-defining Standards
15. Bayelsa state - Budget of Sustainable Growth
16. Edo state - Budget of Renewal Hope and Growth
17. Adamawa state - Budget of Sustainable Hope
18. Borno state - Budget of Hope for Post-Conflict Stability
19. Yobe state - Budget of Continuity, Empowerment and Accelerated Development.
20. Kogi state - Budget of Accelerated Result
21. Kwara state - Budget of Sustained Reformation for Inclusive Growth
22. Niger state - Budget of Prosperity and Sustainable Development
23. Benue state - Budget of Economic Advancement and Growth
24. Kano state - Budget of Consolidation and Prosperity
25. Kebbi state - Budget of Economic Consolidation.
Bala Mohammed constructs major road in Bauchi state
In a related development, Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed constructed the very important 4.4 kilometre Gombe road to Ibrahim Bako, and Tirwun-Maiduguri bypass.
The road which was started and completed by the Mohammed-led administration was named after Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The former vice president was present to commission the project on Thursday, November 25.
Udom Emmanuel embarks on massive road construction in Akwa Ibom
Similarly, Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel in September, commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4 kilometres, in Shelter Afrique, a high-profile estate, as part of activities to mark the state's 34th anniversary.
The roads include General Koko Essien avenue, Barr. Enoidem avenue, David Lawrence crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika avenue, bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Emmanuel-led administration in the estate to sixteen.
Commissioning the projects, the governor said they symbolize a signature of his administration's infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.
