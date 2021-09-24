As part of activities to mark Akwa Ibom's 34th anniversary, major projects are being inaugurated across the state

A 45-metre span twin bridge has also being inaugurated by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel

Founded in September 1987, the state is located in the oil-rich south-outh geopolitical zone of the country

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Thursday, September 23 commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4 kilometres, in Shelter Afrique, a high-profile estate, as part of activities to mark the state's 34th anniversary.

The roads include General Koko Essien avenue, Barr. Enoidem avenue, David Lawrence crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika avenue bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Emmanuel-led administration in the estate to sixteen.

Governor Emmanuel has been on an inauguration spree since the anniversary celebrations commenced. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

Performing the inauguration, the governor said the projects symbolized a signature of his administration's infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Earlier in an interview on Arise TV, the governor maintained that Akwa Ibom state at 34 has become a model of development for the nation, thanking God for taking the state so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also paid tributes to the founding fathers and past leaders who have piloted the affairs of the state from inception and handing over diligently like a successful relay race.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their patriotism and love for the state and their support of successive administrations over the 34year period.

He, however, solicited more support from the people and prayed for continued advancement in the state.

Similarly, the thirty-two years-long agony of people traversing Akwa Ibom and Abia states was put to rest as the governor also inaugurated the 45-metre span twin bridge at Nto Edino, Obot Akara, and second phase of the 6.41Km Nto Edino-Ekewre-Azu road linking the two states.

Speaking while performing the inaugurations at the Nto Edino twin bridge, Governor Emmanuel said the projects were a thank you gift to the people of Obot Akara, meant to bring development and succour to the people of the area.

He explained that the second phase of the road and the bridge was a reinforcement of the initial work scope, to take care of severe erosion protection, seasonal swamp area reclamation, and replacement of collapsed bridges.

Tissue paper brand produced by Akwa Ibom-owned industry unveiled

Governor Emmanuel recently displayed Ibom Soft Rolls, a tissue paper brand produced by the Dakkada cottage industries.

The industry is owned by the Akwa Ibom government as the state continues its industrialization drive.

A proud Governor Emmanuel displayed the products at the state executive council meeting which he presided over on Wednesday, September 2.

Car assembly plant berths in Akwa Ibom state

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing at the car assembling/manufacturing plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam in Itu local government area of the state.

The government also expressed hope that when fully operational, the automobile plant will create more employment opportunities for the Akwa Ibom people.

The state commissioner of economic development and Ibom deep seaport, Mr. Akan Okon who led a high-powered technical team to the site recently disclosed that the facility is expected to resume operations by the end of the year 2021.

Source: Legit.ng