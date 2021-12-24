Aisha Buhari's pregnancy rumour and top stories in newspaper review

One report that stood out in mainstream Nigerian news media is the rumour that the Nigerian first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, is pregnant and the rebuttal of the claim by one of her aides.

Nigeria's First Lady Aisha Buhari’s Aide Speaks on Pregnancy Rumour

Sulaiman Haruna, the aide to Aisha Buhari, has denied rumours that the Nigeria's First Lady is pregnant.

Aisha Buhari's pregnancy rumours trended over the week

Source: UGC

Legit.ng noted that photos of Aisha have been in circulation on social media in connection with insinuations that she was pregnant.

Unpleasant Surprise As NUC Releases Full List of Universities Fully Accredited

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a recent publication that reveals the National Universities Commission (NUC)'s 2021 ranking for tertiary institutions in the country, only 25 schools have their courses fully accredited.

It was very surprising that not even one of the best-ranked universities was included in the NUC's list.

Football Stadium, 18-Classroom Block, Studio: Features and Photos of New School Built by Nigerian Governor

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, December 14, commissioned a newly built school named Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School in Lagos.

In a statement released via his official Facebook page, the Lagos state governor explained that the move was to ensure pupils from the community no longer have to walk long-distance before they have access to schools.

e-Passport: Federal Government Announces New Payment Method for Passport Application

On Monday, December 20, the federal government disclosed that it has digitalised payments for Nigerian Passports.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this disclosure during the rollout of the Enhanced e-Passport with Polycarbonate Data Page and other security features in Ibadan, Oyo state on Monday.

DG Hope New Media Centre Paul Ezeafurukwe Inducted As Medical Doctor in Imo

Paul Ezeafurukwe, the Director-General of Hope New Media Centre has been inducted as a medical doctor in Imo state.

Ezeafurukwe was one of the recently graduated medical doctors from the Imo State University Owerri.

How to Apply as 2021 Customs Recruitment Exercise Begins in Nigeria

A piece of news that would enliven the spirit of Nigerians, the Nigeria Customs Service has announced the commencement of applications for the 2021 Customs recruitment exercise.

Also, the online application portal for the recruitment exercise has been opened for interested persons.

I Saw Bishop Oyedepo and His Followers in HeII, Female Preacher Claims

The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, is leading his congregation to hell fire according to a female preacher who claimed to have seen a revelation.

According to the preacher who was seen crying in a video clip, the sad thing was that Oyedepo, was leading millions of people into the pit of hell.

Source: Legit.ng