Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo state was not abducted, according to Imo state APC

Cajetan Duke, APC publicity secretary in a statement on Monday, December 27, said that Nwosu was lawfully arrested

Duke described the law as not being a respecter of any individual who refuses to honour lawful police invitation

Owerri - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo state chapter has reacted to the arrest of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Daily Trust reports that APC’s publicity secretary, Cajetan Duke said that the former Imo governorship candidate was lawfully arrested rather than abducted as insinuated in some quarters.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State says Uche Nwosu, was lawfully arrested. Photo credit: South South PDP Forum, Lagos State

Duke made this known in a statement he signed and was made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday, December 27.

The Imo APC spokesman described the law as not being a respecter of any individual, adding that the refusal to honour a genuine police invitation could warrant forceful arrest, The Guardian added.

He went on to note that the ruling party led by by MacDonald Ebere would not tolerate rantings insinuating that Governor Hope Uzodimma is not able to manage the security situation in Imo.

While advising Nigerians to desist from peddling unfounded allegations aimed at defaming the governor, Duke praised Uzodimma for his maturity in the face of provocations.

Anxiety in Imo as police arrest Okorocha’s son-in-law inside church

Recall that there was confusion at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo state, on Sunday, December 26, when Nwosu was arrested.

The approach in which the arrest was done had fuelled speculations that Nwosu was abducted. In a viral video, gunmen were seen forcing away Nwosu, who was attending the thanksgiving service of his late mother.

Some persons speaking in the background of the video were heard lamenting, “Nwosu has been kidnapped”, “They have abducted Ugwumba.”

Police never invited me before whisking me away from church, Okorocha’s son-in-law Insists

In a related development, Nwosu was released less than 24 hours after he was arrested in church.

The former governorship candidate in a statement issued on Monday, December 27, by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, disclosed that he didn’t spend the night in the facilities of the police.

The statement addressed also the rumours in some quarters that Nwosu was arrested in a church because he had refused to honour many police invitations extended to him.

