Rochas Okorocha has accused the Imo state governor of plotting to frame him and his son-in-law up over the insecurity in the state

Okorocha said the Hope Uzodinma had deceived the inspector general of police in order to deploy some officer for the arrest of Uche Nwosu in a church on Sunday, December 26

The lawmaker also alleged that his wife was pushed by the police officer while his daughter's clothes were torn during the controversial arrest

Former governor Rochas Okorocha has condemned the style with which the officers of the Nigerian police arrested his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, on Sunday, December 26.

Okorocha who is also the lawmaker representing Imo west senatorial district at the Ninth Senate said the police officers who arrested Nwosu humiliated his wife, Nkechi and his daughter, Uloma, at the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre local government area of Imo state.

Okorocha has also accused Governor Uzodinma of being responsible for his son-in-laws arrest Photo: Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that the lawmaker while briefing journalists in his Owerri residence said the officers pushed his wife and tore his daughter's clothes in the process of carrying out the arrest of his son-in-law.

Okorocha said:

“In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation."

"We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate."

How Inspector General of Police was allegedly deceived by Imo governor

Alleging that the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, into desecrating the house of God, Okorocha said the state government plans to frame Nwosu for its “non-performance."

He said:

“They were identified as policemen from Imo State Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial (of his mother). I got the CP who said that the IGP approved his arrest."

Senator Okorocha lays series of allegations against Governor Uzodinma

The Nation reports that while alleging that the state governor has never hidden his wickedness against him and his family, the lawmaker said he is still waiting for Uzodinma to name the sponsors of the insecurity in Imo state on January 3, as promised.

Noting that he is yet to initiate contact with his son-in-law since his arrest, Okorocha further urged the police to either release his son-in-law or take him to court within the next 24 hours as enshrined in the constitution.

Okorocha added:

"Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo State or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state. Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu."

"Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo State. Hundreds of citizens are being killed in this state.”

Anxiety in Imo as police arrest Okorocha’s son-in-law inside a church

A former governorship candidate in Imo state, Uche Nwosu was arrested by some officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The incident that occurred on Sunday, December 26, led to apprehension as Nwosu was picked from a church service in his hometown, Eziama Obieri.

Also, Nwosu's security men were said to have watched helplessly while the incident lasted.

