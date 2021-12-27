Osita Chidoka has aired his views concerning the arrest of Okorocha's son-in-law in church and he said it is not acceptable

The PDP chieftain believes that the act by the security agents desecrated the church and it should not be taken lightly

The approach in which Nwosu's arrest was done on Sunday, December 26, had fuelled speculations that he was abducted

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, has lent his voice to the criticisms trailing the arrest of former Imo gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu in church.

Chidoka is of the opinion that the police storming the church and arresting Nwosu, the son-in-law of former governor Rochas Okorocha, in it desecrated it.

Osita Chidoka condemned the arrest of Uche Nwosu in church. Photo credit: @ositadinmabchidoka

Source: Facebook

In a post on his Facebook page, the PDP chieftain said what the security officials did is unacceptable.

He wrote:

“So Police entered a church and arrested Uche Nwosu? They desecrated the church to make an arrest?

"This is unacceptable and the Church and all well-meaning Nigerians should not take this lying down."

Chidoka noted that even the Nazis had respect for the church during the 2nd World war.

He added that the Nigerian Police just fell to a new low under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari which according to him is clueless.

Nigerians react to Nwosu's arrest

Many were spotted in the comment section condemning the manner in which Nwosu was picked up while in a church service.

Kelvin Okpokam Ogar commented:

"The government has gone down the drain that, has no respect for our God. our creator."

Onwa Okey Armstrong added:

"It is indeed, a rascality of the highest grade and show of shame."

Some others, however, made a case for the police.

Mazi Aham Nzenwata

"The church should not be a place of refuge for criminals. What we should be concerned about is if there was good and verifiable evidence for his arrest not whether it was done in a church, mosque or shrine."

Okorocha condemnes arrest

Legit.ng had reported that there was confusion as policemen stormed the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziam Obire, in Nkwerre LGA of Imo state shooting in the air as they whisked Nwosu away.

His father-in-law had even reacted to the arrest, accusing the police of arresting Nwosu without a warrant.

Okorocha said the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to arrest Nwosu.

Condemning the way his son-in-law was picked up, he said his wife Nkechi was pushed down while his first daughter's clothes were torn to pieces.

