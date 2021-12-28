Zamfara state PDP had to move its congress to a safe place after some political thugs stormed the initial venue

The thugs, who appeared bent on stopping the congress, destroyed so many valuables in the early hours of Monday

The party in reaction said no amount of intimidation will hinder its congresses from taking place

A few hours before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in Zamfara state commenced, unknown thugs attacked the venue where it was scheduled to hold.

As reported by TVC, the thugs who invaded the venue in the early hours of Monday, December 26, hurled stones at members of the party who were on ground before the commencement of the programme.

Among the items destroyed were vehicles, chairs, canopies and other valuables. It appeared the attackers were on a mission to prevent the congress from taking place.

The congress initially slated for the Zaitun Oil mill, behind State Pilgrim Board had to be moved to a safe place where members carried on in an orderly manner.

We will not be intimidated

Reacting to the incident, authorities of the party said nothing will stop them from conducting their congresses.

Umar Aminu, the personal secretary to the deputy governor of Zamfara state, assured that the congress will still go ahead as scheduled, According to him, the party will not bow to any form of intimidation, Channels TV reports.

Though it is not yet certain which persons are responsible for the attack, Aminu noted the matter will be investigated by security agencies.

Zamfara governor dumps PDP for APC

This follows the defection of the state governor, Bello Matawalle, who left the PDP that brought him to power for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle took a number of Nigerians by surprise in June as he announced his defection in Gusau, the state capital at a special grand rally.

After his defection, a video clip of the governor assuring Nigerians to never leave the PDP went viral.

His deputy, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, however, refused to defect with him as he pledged his loyalty to the PDP.

Matawalle has no strategy

Meanwhile, Suleman Tukura, a public affairs commentator based in Samaru, Gusau, the Zamfara capital, has lamented over the leadership style of Governor Matawalle.

In an opinion piece sent to Legit.ng, Tukura stated that:

“The governor obviously has no strategy; he is neither here nor there; he has no time to meet with his appointees to discuss issues of concerns to the state and the way forward.”

