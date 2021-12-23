Ahead of President Buhari's visit to Borno state, Boko Haram terrorists launched a deadly attack in the capital city, Maiduguri

The terrorists allegedly targeted the airport with rockets, striking few minutes before the arrival of the president

The suspected Boko Haram attack reportedly left an unconfirmed number of people dead and at least 25 others injured

Maiduguri, Borno state - Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Maiduguri ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the capital of Borno state.

Daily Trust reported that the insurgents attacked three communities at Ngomari airport general area in Maiduguri.

Boko Haram terrorists fired rockets at Ngomari Airport area in Maiduguri shortly before President Buhari arrived the Borno state capital.

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that attackers appeared to have targeted the airport as they struck 10:45am, a few minutes before Buhari's arrival.

Unconfirmed number of people killed

Some residents whose identities were not revealed were reported as saying that the attackers hit the communities with rocket launchers, killing unconfirmed number of people.

They also destroyed properties in the residential area.

A resident said one of the rockets landed close to an office and two landed in Ngomari Ayashe community, killing four children, one in Moranti.

The resident was quoted to have said:

“I can confirm that a 16-year-old child, Walida, was affected in the attack. She died instantly; she was cooking when her head got destroyed by the rocket."

It was also gathered that at least 25 persons reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

Also reporting the attack, Daily Nigerian stated that one of the missiles fired by the terrorists landed at Ajilari Cross area, also near Maiduguri airport where there is a military base.

Buhari arrives Maiduguri after Boko Haram attack

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that President Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri on a one-day working visit minutes after the Boko Haram attack.

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari whose aircraft landed at the Maiduguri Airforce Base was accompanied by top officials of his government.

The governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was on the ground to receive him alongside all the security service chiefs who had arrived in the city earlier.

