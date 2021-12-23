Kaduna state has remained the hotbed of bandits attacks as the criminals staged another mass abduction along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road

The bandits reportedly kidnapped not fewer than 70 traders who were on their way to Kano on Wednesday, December 22

However, there is no official confirmation of the incident yet as the state government and the police have not commented on it

Kaduna - No fewer than 70 traders travelling to Kano have been reportedly abducted along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road on Wednesday, December 22.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the traders were attacked by a number of bandits in the morning, and were forcefully taken away into the forests.

Insecurity remains the biggest challenge for the Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

An eyewitness identified as Malam Umaru told newsmen that the traders were travelling in a convoy of over 20 vehicles with police escort.

According to him, the bandits struck at a bend near Udawa after Buruku, abducted not fewer than 70 traders from Umaru’s community and scores of others from neighbouring villages, The Punch also reported.

He said that calls on the phone of some of the missing traders were answered by the bandits, a development that confirmed the traders were in captivity.

However, the Kaduna state government and the police are yet to react to the abduction of the traders.

Gunmen stage fresh attack in Kaduna, kill 38

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen on Sunday, December 19, staged fresh attacks in villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing at least 38 people.

The Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, released a statement confirming the death toll rose from initial 20 to 38.

He was quoted to have said:

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked."

I don’t believe in rehabilitating terrorists, says Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has declared that he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

He said the best way to deal with terrorists is to kill them and send them back to their maker.

The governor made his position known on Tuesday, December 21 while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan. El-Rufai was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to brief the president on the recent attack which led to the death of 40 persons in Kaduna state.

