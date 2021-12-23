President Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on a domestic working visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

In Maiduguri, the president is scheduled to commission some capital projects done by the Babagana Zulum-adminstration

Prior to Buhari's visit, Governor Zulum had hailed the president, stating that he has made sacrifices to ensure peace returns to the troubled northeastern state

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has left the Presidential Villa, Abuja to the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where he will fly to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The president’s chopper left the Aso Rock premises at exactly 10:04 am on Thursday, December 23, The Punch reported.

President Buhari is scheduled to commission projects initiated and completed by the Babagana Zulum-led government. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari is visiting Maiduguri to commission projects initiated and completed by Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state.

Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to President Buhari had said about the visit:

"President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State tomorrow. While in Borno, the President will receive first-hand reports from the Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast region.

"The President will also commission some laudable projects executed by the State Government under Governor Babagana Zulum, including the largest flyover in the Northeast."

Buhari's support for Borno

Recall that Governor Zulum had on Tuesday, December 21, said President Buhari has greatly supported Borno state and made sacrifices so that the people can live in peace, harmony, and progress.

According to the Borno state governor, President Buhari has spent more than $50 million to generate stable and sustainable power and energy for the people of Borno state.

Meanwhile, as President Buhari travelled to Borno state, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over an extraordinary session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Statehouse, Abuja on Thursday.

Borno governor Zulum lists 20 important things he plans to achieve in 2022

Meanwhile, Professor Zulum has identified and listed 20 topmost targets he hopes to achieve in 2022.

A statement posted on the state government's Facebook page on Friday, December 3, indicates that the governor of Borno state listed each of them on Tuesday, November 30, in Maiduguri, while presenting the 2022 budget before lawmakers at the Borno State House of Assembly.

Among the list of the 20 key deliverables from the 2022 budget the governor hopes to achieve are the completion and commissioning of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, recruitment of 1,000 health workers and the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for qualified primary school teachers.

