Governor Yahaya Bello says his Administration is increasing budgetary allocation to the education sector in the 2022 fiscal year

Following this move, Bello has frowned against children of school age who are found hawking or roaming the streets during school hours

Meanwhile, the governor had in 2021 fiscal year, gave 20 percent budgetary allocation to education sector

Lokoja, Kogi state- Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed Kogi Education Law 2020 has made it a crime for any child of school age to be found roaming the streets during official school hours in the state.

Bello said this while reiterating his commitment to drastically reduce the number of Out-of-School children in the state noted any such pupil will be arrested, PM News reports.

The governor gave the assurance at the inauguration of the National Identification and Enrolment Drive and Campaign on Out-of-School Children, by the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), in Lokoja.

Represented by the state’s commissioner for education, science and technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, the governor stressed that he had taken education as the number one priority in the thematic areas of focus under his New Direction Administration.

According to him, the government sees education as the only channel through which we can emancipate our people on a sustainable basis.

He reassured of his determination not to spare a kobo to make sure that education was revamped in Kogi.

