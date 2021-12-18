A few days after finishing their three-week orientation course in Taraba state, some corp members have lost their lives in a road accident

Some others involved were involved in the carnage have been moved to the teaching hospital in Damaturu for proper treatment

Many Nigerians continue to question the relevance of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) amidst insecurity and bad roads in the country

Damaturu - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that four corps members from Yobe state have lost their lives in a road accident while others were injured.

According to the report, the accident occurred while the corp members were returning to Yobe from the NYSC Orientation Camp, Jalingo, Taraba, where they underwent the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course and were relocated to Bauchi and Yobe states.

The Yobe state government and management of the NYSC have commiserated with the families of the deceased corps members.

Speaking during the condolence visit to Potiskum and Nguru local government areas of Yobe, the state commissioner for youth and sports, Goni Bukar Lawan, described the death of the corps members as a loss not only to the families but the state and the nation at large.

Bukar Lawan stated that the young Nigerians died at a time the nation was looking forward to their contributions to nation-building.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, expressed sadness at the death of the corps members whom he described as fallen heroes, having answered the call to serve their fatherland.

Represented by the director, northeast area office of the NYSC, Bauchi, Mallam Baba Ladan, the DG described the death as painful and tragic happening at a time when their services towards the growth and development of the country were most needed.

His words:

“It is painful losing them at their prime when their contributions to nation-building were most needed.”

The Yobe state government donated N200,000 each to the families, just as the delegation also visited the injured at the General Hospital, Potiskum, where a directive was issued for those with critical cases to be moved to the state teaching hospital in Damaturu.

Prospective NYSC corp member dies in road accident

Recall that Matu Esky, a prospective corps member on Friday, November 26, died in a road accident in Jigawa on his way to the NYSC orientation camp in the northwest state.

Esky popularly called “Phil Chase” died alongside another passenger on his way to Katsina state for the three weeks mandatory orientation exercise.

The 24-year-old who hailed from Ungwan Maryam in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state was an upcoming artist passionate about music.

5 prospective corps members die in Abuja road accident

Similarly, the NYSC confirmed the deaths of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in an auto crash in Abuja.

The prospective corps members were reportedly travelling to the northern parts of Nigeria for the Batch B 2021 orientation course when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that the ghastly motor accident happened around 2 am on Wednesday, July 28 along the Abaji/Kwali expressway.

