It was a miracle for 18 serving members of the National Youth Service Corps, who cheated death in Delta state

According to reports, the bus which was heading to Warri after the orientation exercise went up in flames along the way but no life was lost

Meanwhile, the corps members lost their valuables, including luggage and phones as the items were burnt down beyond recognition

Delta state- In news that would excite Nigerians, at least 18 serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta state have escaped death by a whisker.

The incident occurred when a commercial bus conveying the corps members from the orientation camp at Issele-Uku, in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State en route to Warri, went up in flames.

The Punch reports that the dreadful event occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Earlier, NYSC says from January 2022, only fully vaccinated Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) will be allowed to register and partake in the scheme. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Source: Facebook

Sources said the bus suddenly burst into flames along the way, but no life was lost.

It was learnt that some corps members lost their valuables, including luggage and phones, which were burnt in the bus, The Guardian added.

The state NYSC public relations officer, Mr Chidi Nnorom who confirmed the development, said:

“We thank God no life was lost.”

The police public relations officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

FG to critics: NYSC scheme more relevant now than ever before

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is more relevant than ever before in Nigeria.

According to Dare, the scheme is here to stay, adding that its contributions to national development are indisputable.

The minister made the comment on Saturday night, December 4 at the premiere of an advocacy movie produced by the NYSC.

NYSC DG laments over inadequate food for corp members

Interestingly, Brigadier-General Ibrahim recently decried the challenges faced by corps members in camps during their three weeks orientation period.

Ibrahim said inmates across various facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service feed better than corp members posted to states to serve.

He made the comment while speaking during an appearance before members of the House committee on youth development for the 2022 budget defence.

