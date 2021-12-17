Akwa United won the first ever Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) for the state in 2020/2021 football season

For winning the tournament, Governor Udom Emmanuel has splashed gifts and cash on the players and management

Akwa United played 38 matches, won 19, recorded 14 draws and lost 5 matches to emerge NFPL 2020/2021 champions

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Thursday, December 17 hosted the players and crew of Akwa United to an official reception at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo where he splashed gifts and cash on them.

The governor at the event announced a donation of N100 million, a 32-seater bus and a plot of land each to the players and management of the state-owned football club.

Akwa Ibom commissioner for sports presenting the trophy to Governor Emmanuel. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

An elated Governor Emmanuel expressed appreciation to the team for making the state proud by emerging champions of the elite division of the Nigerian football league.

He urged them to stay unbeaten in the new football season which commences this December, promising his continuous support to the team.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“I thank the Nigeria Football Federation, my commissioner for youths and sports, my entire executive council members for their support, Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, the judiciary, the stakeholders, religious leaders for their prayers, women, youths, security agencies, the entire team who played the matches, and all those who stood by us to achieve this success.

“Let me specially say that I am proud of the team, you have done us proud, and from the coach to those who have gone for greener pastures outside we are grateful for this achievement.

“Often they say that getting to the top is not a problem but you must stay at the top, so you must maintain, you must sustain, you must keep it up.”

The governor appreciated the efforts and contributions of the commissioner for youths and sports, Mr. Monday Uko and the chairman of Akwa United Football Club, who is also the senior special assistant to the governor on sports, Elder Paul Bassey, for their selfless sacrifices.

He announced January 2022 as date for the official commissioning of the Eket Sports Stadium, assuring Akwa United players that the stadium will avail them of training in both natural and synthetic football pitches.

On his part, the president of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, lauded Governor Emmanuel’s efforts in sports development and also described the governor as a leader with a difference remarking that Ibom Air, the state airline has been a paradigm shift for excellence.

In fulfilment of his promise to ensure Ibom Air becomes a dominant player in the aviation sector within the West African and African aviation hub.

Ibom Air: Governor Udom Emmanuel, Airbus Signs Contract for 10 New Planes

Recall that Governor Emmanuel on Tuesday, November 16 led a delegation from Ibom Air to the Dubai Air show.

Governor Emmanuel placed an order for ten (10) A220 aircraft with Airbus, while deliveries of the aircraft to Ibom Air are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

The agreement, which was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. Mfon Udom, and Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, Mr. Christian Scherer, also had the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Uko Udom, SAN in attendance.

Two New Airbus to Ibom Air Fleet Added Earlier

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Akwa Ibom state government on Sunday, June 13 took delivery of two new aircraft – the Airbus A220 series – a new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Ibom Air, a wholly-owned airline by the state government, now boast of seven aircraft in its fleet with the latest additions.

The two aircraft touched down at about 3 p.m. at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, watched by a large crowd of Akwa Ibom residents and dignitaries.

Source: Legit