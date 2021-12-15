A lot is being put in place in the country to ensure the 2023 general election is successful, credible and fair

Recently, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has warned political parties against introducing a Muslim/Muslim candidate

The PFN disclosed further that a Muslim President and Vice President ticket would not work and would fail woefully in Nigeria

Oyo state, Ibadan- Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has sent a strong warning to political parties in the country.

The religious body disclosed that any attempt to force Muslim president and Muslim vice president on the country would fail, The Punch reports.

The President of PFN, Wale Oke, made this statement on Monday, December 13, at the grand finale of a 5-day Zoe World Congress tagged, ‘Zoe Worship Extravaganza’, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The 2023 race gets tougher by the day as political parties and even religious organisations are working so the best man wins and succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The Bishop's position

Oke insisted that any political arrangement short of producing a Christian President for the nation at the election would be unacceptable to the Christian populace.

He said any political party desirous of winning should not use the Muslim/Muslim ticket, saying Christians would go against such.

Bishop Oke said:

“It is disturbing that with the 2023 general election fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent in further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim/Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw an unsavory spanner into the works, fiber and the tenuous peace of the nation.

“We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administrations of Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan, and Buhari, to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons."

The renowned clergyman further stressed that Nigeria would only thrive when there was fairness, equity and justice.

Christian Elders in the North's position

In the same vein, Christian elders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja under the aegis of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum, on Tuesday, December 14, have warned against fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

Describing such a move as insensitive and selfish, the group condemned any move that would further aggravate the lines of the divide “for selfish political gains at the expense of a peaceful and united Nigeria.”

