Unidentified gunmen launched an attack in Edo Lodge area of Akure, Ondo state after invading a church

The suspects also forcefully abducted worshippers during the attack that took place on Wednesday, December 15

Adetunji Adeleye, Amotekun Ondo state commander confirmed the incident, adding that four people have been rescued

Edo lodge - Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun has said a number of worshippers were abducted during a vigil in a church.

The church members were whisked away while holding a vigil service on Wednesday, December 15, located in Edo lodge area of Akure, Daily Trust reports.

Amotekun opertaives rescued four church members who were kidnapped during a vigil Edo Lodge area of Akure. Photo credit: Ibraheem Osho

Source: Facebook

Among those kidnapped were a six-month old baby and the pastor of the church. Amotekun operatives announced the arrest of the gang behind the incident.

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, the kidnappers stormed the church located at Alagbaka around 1 am.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They abducted a five-month-old baby, her mother, the 78-year-old prophetess of the church, and two other females

The victims were then taken to a private house located at Edo lodge axis of the town before they were moved to a bush along Akure-Ikere road.

According to Amotekun State commander, Adetunji Adeleye the suspect, who reportedly disguised as a woman, was arrested in a nearby bush after he invaded the church with members of his gang.

The suspect identified as Igbekele, was arrested while others escaped.

He said three women including the female pastor and the six months old baby were taken from the kidnappers

Anxiety as bandits invade church again, kill one, abduct 60 worshippers

Legit.ng previously reported that gunmen believed to be bandits attacked a church in Kaduna state, killing one and kidnapping at least 60 worshippers.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 31, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of the northern state.

the abductors attacked the church while the Sunday service was still ongoing shooting sporadically.

Panic as kidnappers murder top Nigerian lawmaker

Meanwhile, Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa West, was killed by abductors on Wednesday, December 15, after he was kidnapped on Monday, December 13.

Gadagau was kidnapped on Monday night somewhere in Dindin Rauga along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

He was said to have been killed by the criminals while they headed to their hideout in the forest.

Source: Legit Nigeria