A Nigerian lady, Esther, is in dire need of financial assistance not just to stay alive but to express herself

She is one of the 8.8 million women worldwide currently receiving treatment for one type of cancer.

The family of Esther recently reached out to Legit.ng and begged Nigerians to come to her assistance

Esther Funke Emmanuel, a 39-year-old Nigerian woman, is fighting mandibular cancer, a condition that affects the jaw and needs N5 million for a second chance at life.

The once agile and cheerful lady, friends described as fun to be with, can no longer speak and lies frail on her sick bed daily.

Emmanuel John, the brother, informed Legit.ng that Esther's health challenge began in 2022 with a toothache, initially considered normal.

He said:

"We have been to several hospitals, from private to government hospitals in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country before we were told it was cancer of the jaw.

"As a family, we have exhausted our funds. To see a doctor for her treatment starts with N20,000 aside the treatments expenses. It is now very difficult for us to maintain her daily care.

He further explained that the N5 million will be used for chemotherapy treatment and medical expenses.

"We would be happy if anyone with valuable suggestions on who can help us achieve the medical bills. Esther Funke Emmanuel seek our urgent assistant. please help us even for as little as N1,000"

Below are the donation details to help Esther.

Campaign Account Number" - 9291776641

Account Name" - Donaten/Esther Funke Save

Bank- Wema Bank

You can also use this link to donate: https://donate-ng.com/campaign/save-esther-funke.

