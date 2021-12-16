A Delta state local government councillor who was shot by some herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers is dead

Honourable Jude Adjekpogu died on Thursday, December 16, at a private hospital where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot injuries

The councillor died days after he was shot in his stomach by the suspected kidnappers on Saturday, December 4

Recall that Adjekpogu was said to have been shot by some suspected herdsmen on Saturday, December 4, 2021, while he was returning from a function.

Since the incident, the councillor had been at the hospital battling for his life following the injuries he sustained from the attack.

The Delta state councillor was killed on his way back from a function Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

Sources said that the herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers had blocked the Eku-Abraka road at about 5:30 pm on Saturday, December 4.

According to the source, the kidnappers fired shots into the councillor’s car, of which the bullets hit his abdomen.

Some residents of the area have also called on the local government council and the state government to ensure that the growing criminal attacks in the area are curbed.

