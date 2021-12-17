Heavily armed bandits have continued to terrorise several communities in the northern parts of the country

On Wednesday night, December 15, bandits operating in Kaduna state killed a man identified as Alhaji Habibu of Sayen Lenu

The whereabouts of Lenu's three children from Zaria local government area is currently unknown following the attack

Zaria, Kaduna - No fewer than three children have been kidnapped in Dutsen Abba, Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that the assailants on Wednesday night, December 15, killed the father of the abducted kids, Alhaji Habibu of Sayen Lenu.

Kaduna state governor has urged the security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the culprits. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that bandits arrived at Habibu's house around 11 pm and shot him dead before abducting three of his children, Sahara Reporters added.

A resident of the community narrating the incident said the suspects were part of the bandits terrorising the area in the recent past.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking further, the resident noted that in the last one year, the area has been recording several attacks, adding that no measure has been taken to save lives.

Bandits strike again, abduct 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna road

This development is coming shortly after about five people were abducted in Dallatu and Kasuwar Da’a areas of Dutsen Abba in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state.

The bandits' attack in the area occurred just 24 hours after some of their members blocked the Kaduna-Zaria expressway, killing three people while abducting scores of travellers.

Some residents of the area said the bandits had invaded the village at about 1 am on Wednesday, December 15.

Armed bandits attack Abuja-Kaduna highway again, kill 2 travellers

Legit.ng previously reported that armed bandits on Sunday night, December 12, opened heavy fire on travellers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, killing two passengers aboard a passenger bus.

The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm but there was no response from security operatives despite the proximity to a security check post.

A victim, Ibrahim Umar Bari, who narrated his encounter with the gunmen said he could not confirm if hostages were taken by the bandits, but stressed that they opened fire on quite a number of vehicles and punctured their tyres.

Source: Legit.ng