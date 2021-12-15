Terrorists on Wednesday, December 15, killed a prominent member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau

Gadagau was said to have been abducted on Monday, December 13 and was later killed by the criminals

About two persons were kidnapped by the same gang of armed abductors who killed Honourable Gadagau

Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa West, was killed by abductors on Wednesday, December 15, after he was kidnapped on Monday, December 13.

Daily Nigerian reports that Gadagau was kidnapped on Monday night somewhere in Dindin Rauga along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Gadagau was killed on Wednesday, December 15 (Photo: Rilwanu Gadagau)

Source: Facebook

Gadagau was said to have been killed by the criminals while they headed to their hideout in the forest.

Channels TV added that the abductors kidnapped at least two travellers in the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Close sources said the lawmaker spoke last with one of his colleagues, Shehu Yunusa, before he was killed.

One of the sources said:

“They were on phone with his colleague Shehu Yunusa on that fateful night, telling his member colleague that he was informed about kidnapping incident taking place ahead of them. He was contemplating on either returning to Kaduna or proceeding to Zaria when he abruptly took excuse and hung the phone.

“His phone remains switched off since Monday night. His body was found in the bush this morning."

Kaduna bandits bow to troops' superior firepower, abandon kidnap mission

Meanwhile, Nigerian soldiers sent packing a gang of bandits who invaded Sabon Tasha GRA in Chikun LGA in Kaduna in the wee hours of Saturday, December 11.

The armed gang which torched a house on fire failed to kidnap the owner after troops responded to distress calls.

It was gathered that the bandits, although engaged the soldiers in a gun duel, later fled upon realising that the troops had superior firepower.

A Chikun resident who identified himself as Benjamin told journalists that the criminals went on a house-to-house raid.

He revealed:

“We thanked God the Soldiers arrived on time, if not the story would have been bad because they came to pick the house owner but fortunately ‎the house was empty and the bandits set the house on fire out of frustration."

Source: Legit