Professors in the faculty of agriculture in Nigerian universities.

The faculty of Agriculture is one of the best faculties in the Nigerian educational system. With different departments, the faculty boasts of having brilliant academics at its disposal.

In this article, Legit.ng lists the names of professors in this department as released by the national university commission.

ABDULSALAM, Zakari is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

ABOLAGBA, Okhumen Joel is a Professor of Fish Postharvest Technology in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin, Benin City.

ABU, Sunday is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

ABUBAKAR, Bello Zaki is a Professor of Rural and Community Development in the Faculty of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

ABUBAKAR, Ibrahim Umar is a Professor of Agronomy in the Faculty of Agriculture and Institute for Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

ABUBAKAR, Lawali is a Professor of Plant Breeding in the Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

ACHIKE, Anthonia is a Professor of Agricultural Economics, in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

ACHINEWHU, Simeon Chituru is a Professor of Food and Nutritional Biochemistry. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology.

ADAMU, Usman Izge is Professor of Genetics and Plant Breeding in the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University Dutse.

ADEBAYO, Elizabeth Femi is a Professor of Agricultural Economics (Production Economics and Farm Management) in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

ADEBAYO, Isaac is a Professor of Veterinary Virology in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

ADEBOOYE, Odunayo Clement is a Professor of Agronomy/Sustainable Crop Production/Physiology.

ADEKPE, David Idoko is a Professor of Agronomy in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

ADEKUNLE, Adefunke is a Professor of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin, Benin City.

ADEKUNLE, Ojo is a Professor of Plant Nematology in the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

ADEKUNLE, Victor Ajibola Jimoh is a Professor of Forest Ecology and Inventory in the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology, School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

ADELOYE, Abiodun Adefunmilayo is a Professor of Animal Science in the University of Ilorin.

ADENIJI, Adedayo is a Professor of Animal Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Abuja.

ADENIJI, Oladimeji Bolaji is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

ADENIYI, Olawamiwa Reuben is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Bowen University, Iwo.

ADEPARUSI, Eunice is a Professor of Fish Nutrition in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

ADESOPE, Olufemi Martins is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt, Port-Harcourt.

ADEWUMI, Matthew is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, Nigeria.

Adeyemi, Segun is a Professor of Fisheries in the Faculty of Agriculture, Kogi State University, Anyigba.

ADEYEMO, Abiodun Oluseye is a Professor of Fisheries in the Faculty of Agriculture, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

ADEYEMO, Adebisi Ilesanmi is a Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Nutrition, Ecotourism and Hospitality in the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

AFOLAMI, Carolyn is A Professor of Agricultural Economics in the College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

AFOLAMI, Stephen is a Professor of Nematology in the College of Plant Science and Crop Production, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

AGANGA, Ademiju Adeolu is a Professor of Animal Production and Nutritional Biochemistry in the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

AGBEBI, Olubunmi is a Professor of Fish Breeding and Genetics in the College of Environmental Resources Management. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

AGBEDE, Johnson is a Professor of Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

AGBELUSI, Emmanuel Abayomi is a Professor of Wildlife Ecology in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

AGELE, Samuel Ohikhena is a Professor of Crop Physiology in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

AGIANG, Emmanuel is a Professor of Animal Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry and Wild Life Resources, University of Calabar.

AGU, Clifford Madubuko is a Professor of Crop Science in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

AGUMAGU, Anthony is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

AGWUNOBI, Leonard is a Professor of Animal Nutrition in the Faculty Agriculture, Forestry and Wildlife Resources Management, University of Calabar, Calabar.

AHMED, Benjamin is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

AHMED, Hamidu Gwandu is a Professor of Agronomy (Crop Production) in the Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

AIHONSU, John is a Professor of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management in the College of Agricultural Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

Aiyedun, Ernest is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agricultural Science.

AIYELOJA, Adedapo is a Professor of Forest Economics and Management in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt.

AJAYI, Adedayo is a Professor of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development in the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

AJAYI, Babatunde is a Professor of Wood Products and Bio Resources Technology in the School of Agriculture, FUTA, Akure.

AJAYI, Sunday Adesola is a Professor of Seed Science and Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He holds.

AJIBEFUN, Igbekele Amos is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the School of Agric. & Agric. Technology, FUTA

AJIEH, Patrick is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, Delta State University, Abraka. He holds a Ph.D from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His email is

AKANDE, John Adebayo is a Professor of Environmental Management and Forestry in the Faculty of Agriculture, Bowen University, Iwo.

Akanni, Kassim is a Professor of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management in the Faculty of Agricultural Management and Rural Development, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

AKEGBEJO-SAMSONS, Yemi is a Professor of Aquaculture and Coastal Resources Management in the College of Environmental Resources Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

AKINBOLA, Gabriel is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

AKINDELE, Shadrach Olufemi is a Professor of Forestry in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

AKINLADE, Jelili is a Professor of Animal Production and Health in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

AKINYELE, Benjamin Oluwole is a Professor of Plant Genetics in the School of Agriculture and Agric. Technology, FUTA.

AKPA, Abubakar Dominic is a Professor of Plant Pathology in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

AKPABIO, Iniobong is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Uyo.

AKPODIETE, Job is a Professor of Agricultural Biochemistry and Animal Nutrition in the Faculty of Agriculture, Delta State University, Abraka.

ALA, Ahmed Ladan is a Professor of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

ALABI, Olufunmilola is a Professor of Plant Pathology in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

ALADESANWA, Rex is a Professor of Chemical Plant Protection in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT), FUTA.

ALAO, Johnson is a Professor of Forestry in the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University, Gashua.

ALAWA, John Peter is a Professor of Animal Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

ALEMEDE, Iyabode is a Professor of Animal Production, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

ALHASSAN, Abdullahi Bala is a Professor of Soil and Water Management in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Maiduguri.

ALIMBA, Jonathan Okechukwu is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

ALIYU, Olawale Mashood is a Professor of Plant Breeding and Molecular Genetics in the Kwara State University, Malete.

ALIYU, Umar is Professor of Agronomy in the Faculty of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

ALOKAN, Julius is a Professor of Ruminant Nutrition and Management, School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, FUTA.

ALUFOHAI, Grace is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin.

AMAKIRI, Mildred is a Professor of Soil Microbiology in the Faculty of Agriculture, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

AMALU, Uche Cyprian is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry and Wildlife Resources Management, University of Calabar, Calabar, Nigeria.

AMAPU, Ishaku Yo’ila is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

AMAZA, Paul Sambo is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Jos.

AMINU, Abba is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Bayero University, Kano.

AMINU, Abubakar is a Professor of Agricultural Economics, in Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

AMOS, Taiwo is a Professor of Agricultural Economics, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

ANENE, Afamdi is a Professor of Fisheries in the Faculty of Agriculture, Abia State University, Uturu.

ANGBA, Augustine Oko is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Calabar.

ANI, Anthony Okorie is a Professor of Agricultural Extension/Rural Sociology, who teaches in the Department of Agricultural Extension of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

ANI, Augustine is a Professor of Animal Nutrition in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

ANI, Jane is a Professor of Food Chemistry in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

ANIKWE, Martin is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources Management, Enugu State University of Science and Technology Enugu Nigeria.

ANYANWU, Sixtus O. is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

APATA, David is a Professor of Mono-gastric Nutrition and Feed Toxicology in the College of Agriculture, Kwara State University, Ilorin.

APATA, Olasimbo Motunrayo is a Professor of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development in the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

ARDO, Mohammed Baba is a Professor of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

AREMU, Ayo is a Professor of Animal Production in the School of Agriculture And Agricultural Technology Federal University of Technology, Minna.

AREMU, Okunlola is a Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin, Benin City.

ARIFALO, Ebenezer Ibukun is a Professor of Forestry Economic and Policy in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology.

AROMOLARAN, Adebayo is a Professor of Agricultural and Development Economics, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

ARULEBA, Joseph Olusegun is a Professor of Soil Survey, Pedology and Land Evaluation, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

ASADU, Charles is a Professor of Pedology and Soil Survey in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

ASIABAKA, Chigozie Cyril is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

ATUNGWU, Jonathan is a Professor of Plant Nematology in the College of Plant Science and Crop Production, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

AWONIYI, Tunde Amos McJones is a Professor of Public Health and Farm Hygiene in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, FUTA.

AYANLAJA, Samson Adenola is a Professor of Soil Science in the College of Agricultural Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

AYANWALE, Bisi is a Professor of Animal Production, Federal University of Technology, Minna. He holds a Ph.D from University of Ibadan (1992).

AYOTUNDE, Ezekiel Olatunji, is a Professor of Fisheries Management, with research interest in Ecotoxicology and Water Chemistry.

BABA, Kpotun is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

BABAJI, Bashir Ahmad is a Professor of Agronomy with specialisation in Horticulture.

BABATUNDE, Fikayo is a Professor of Agronomy/Horticulture in the College of Agriculture, Osun State University.

BAIYERI, Paul Kayode is a Professor of Crop Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

BALA, Abdullahi is a Professor of Soil Science, Federal University of Technology, Minna. He holds a Ph.D from the University of London (1999).

BALOGUN, Adebisi is a Professor of Aquaculture Fish Nutrition in the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

BALOGUN, Olusegun Samuel is a Professor of Plant Virology in the Department of Crop Protection, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin.

BAMIKOLE, Musibau Adungbe is a Professor of Ruminant Nutrition and Production in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria.

BAMIRE, Simeon is a Professor of Resource Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

BANWO, Olalekan is a Professor of Plant Virology in the Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

BASSEY, Asuquo Ndon is a Professor of Agronomy in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Uyo.

BDLIYA, Bulus is a Professor of Plant Pathology in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Maiduguri.

BELLO, Abubakar Gwaram is a Professor of Forestry in the Faculty of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

BELLO-OLUSOJI, Oluayo is a Professor of Fisheries Management in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, FUTA.

BOLORUNDURO, Paul is a Professor of Fisheries and Aquaculture in NAERLS/Faculty of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

BOLU, Stephen is a Professor of Animal Nutrition in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin. He holds a Ph.D from the University of Ilorin (2001).

BUTSWAT, Isaac Sammaniis a Professor of Animal Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

CHIDEBELU, Sonny is a Professor of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

CHINEKE, Clifford is a Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

CHIROMA, Alhaji is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Maiduguri. He holds a Ph.D from University of Maiduguri .

DADA, Ayokanmi is a Professor of Aquaculture in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, FUTA.

DANEJI, Mahmoud is a Professor of Agricultural Extension in the Faculty of Agriculture Bayero University, Kano.

DANIEL, Isaac Oludayo is a Professor of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology in the College of Plant Science and Crop Production, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

