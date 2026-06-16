A young Nigerian lady celebrated as she earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in the United States of America

She shared how she had dreamt of having a master’s degree seven years ago, as she shared her academic experience

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A Nigerian lady, Oluwatobi Adewale, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from the University of Michigan in the United States of America.

An excited Oluwatobi, who graduated from the University of Lagos, earned an MSc. in Chemical Engineering.

A UNILAG first-class graduate bags master's degree in the US and shares her achievements. Photo: Oluwatobi Adewale

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate bags master’s degree in US

On his LinkedIn page, Oluwatobi Adewale revealed that she bagged a master’s degree at the University of Michigan.

His LinkedIn post read:

“Seven years ago, I had a vision for my life. At the time, it was nothing more than a dream rooted in curiosity, ambition, and a deep desire to pursue discovery and research.

"It was also a dream I sometimes hesitated to say out loud because truthfully, I was never entirely sure whether I had what it took to achieve it. But somehow, despite all the uncertainty, that dream persisted.

"Today, I’m incredibly grateful to share that a vision that first began seven years ago officially became reality last month as I earned an MSc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

"This journey changed me in more ways than I can fully explain, and I recently wrote an article reflecting on the years, experiences, doubts, and determination that eventually led me here. “Trading Certainty for Possibility: The Email That Changed My Life” is now live on Medium."

Reactions trail UNILAG graduate's experience

Hope Akpan said:

"Congratulations, Tobi!"

Taiwo Dada said:

"Congratulations, Tobi! 🎉That third picture was absolutely stunning. Also, that was a very well-written article. You communicated your journey beautifully, and I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. Goodluck on your PhD pursuit."

Samuel Ibitoye said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 Tobi...many more to come."

A lady who bagged a first-class degree from the University of Lagos earns a master’s degree in the US. Photo: Oluwatobi Adewale

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng