A coalition of civil society organisations has urged the ICPC to dismiss a petition seeking an investigation into the management of Kogi State security funds under former Governor Bello and Governor Ododo

The group argued that public discussion of certain details could compromise security operations and claimed the allegations were politically motivated

It called on the anti-corruption agency to ensure all claims are backed by evidence and handled through due process

Lokoja, Kogi state - A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to dismiss a petition seeking an investigation into the management of security funds under former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and incumbent Governor Usman Ododo.

The coalition, comprising the Centre for Public Integrity, Nigeria's Integrity Watch, the Northern Council of Nigeria, the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Forum and the Foundation for Democracy in Africa, argued that the allegations were politically motivated and risked exposing sensitive security operations in the state.

Coalition Urges ICPC to Reject Petition Against Bello, Ododo Over Kogi Security Funds, Gives Reason

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The development follows a petition submitted on June 9 by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre, which reportedly asked the anti-corruption agency to investigate the handling of funds linked to the Kogi State Government's Security Operation Account.

Coalition raises concerns over security implications

In a counter-petition addressed to the ICPC chairman, the coalition said details contained in the earlier petition could undermine ongoing security efforts by drawing attention to individuals and structures connected to security operations.

According to the group, counter-terrorism and intelligence activities often require a high degree of confidentiality, making public disclosure of operational details a matter of concern.

The coalition said the anti-graft agency should be mindful of the potential security implications of allegations involving funds designated for security operations while carrying out any review of the matter.

Political motives alleged

The coalition also alleged that the controversy may be linked to political disagreements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.

It claimed that some political actors dissatisfied with the outcome of past party primaries may be behind efforts to sustain scrutiny of the former and current administrations.

The group, however, did not provide evidence to support the allegation, and the organisations that filed the original petition have yet to publicly respond to the coalition's claims.

Officials reportedly defend security spending

The coalition cited statements from the Kogi State House of Assembly and state officials who have maintained that government financial activities, including security-related expenditures, are subject to legislative oversight.

It also referenced comments by Kogi State Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo, who has previously stated that maintaining security in a strategic transit state requires significant investment in intelligence gathering, logistics, surveillance and collaboration with federal security agencies.

According to the coalition, security-related spending should be assessed within the context of the state's security challenges and operational requirements.

Coalition calls for due process

The coalition urged the ICPC to ensure any review of the allegations is guided by due process and evidence.

It also called on the commission to require all parties involved to substantiate their claims, arguing that public institutions should not be used to advance political disputes.

Copies of the coalition's petition were reportedly sent to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng