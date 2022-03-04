The federal government on Friday, March 4, announced the appointment of a executive secretary of of Tertiary Education Trust Fund

Ben Goong, the director, press and public relations of the federal ministry of education, made the disclosure through a statement



The appointment of Sonny Echono as Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Ben Goong, the director, press and public relations of the federal ministry of education on Friday morning, March 4.

Echono retired as permanent secretary, federal ministry of educationin January after spending 35 years in service. He takes over from Professor Suleiman Bogoro whose five-year tenure ends March 18, 2022.

Prior to his appointment he had served as a member, board of trustees of TETfund among other important national assignments.

The statement reads: “President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday S.T. Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.

