List of pastors and prophets that can change your life in Nigeria
Nigeria is a country that loves her religious leaders. In fact, most things in the country are seen from the position of religion. And most Christians in the country believe that their pastors and prophets can change their lives for the best, hence, the people trusts these clerics completely.
In this report, Legit.ng brings you the list of top pastors in Nigeria. A meeting with any of these clerics can change a person's life for good.
List of pastors
Elijah Abina
He is the general overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT)
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Popularly called Daddy GO, he is the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)
Pastor Paul Adefarasin
He is the chrismatic founder and senior pastor, House on the Rock
Godman Akinlabi
He is the founder and senior pastor of The Elevation Church
Matthew Ashimolowo
He is the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre
Tunde Bakare
He is the politics inclined pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly.
Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin
This the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry
David Ibiyeomie
Ibiyeomie is the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries
William F. Kumuyi
He is the general-overseer and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry
Chris Kwakpovwe
This the founder/senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry and author of Our Daily Manna, a daily devotional
Lazarus Muoka
He is the founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement.
Chris Okotie
He is the founder and the General Overseer of the Household of God Church.
Emmanuel Omale
He is the founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry.
Ayo Oritsejafor
He is the founding and senior pastor of Word of Life Bible Church
Chris Oyakhilome
He is the founding president of Love World also known as Christ Embassy
Bishop David Oyedepo
He is the founder of Winners' Chapel
Johnson Suleman
He is the founder and senior pastor, Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Edo state.
Source: Legit.ng