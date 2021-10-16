Nigeria is a country that loves her religious leaders. In fact, most things in the country are seen from the position of religion. And most Christians in the country believe that their pastors and prophets can change their lives for the best, hence, the people trusts these clerics completely.

In this report, Legit.ng brings you the list of top pastors in Nigeria. A meeting with any of these clerics can change a person's life for good.

List of pastors

Elijah Abina

Pastor Abina of GOFAMINT. Photo: Elijah Abina.

Source: Facebook

He is the general overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye is one of the most respected clerics in Nigeria. Photo: EO Adeboye

Source: Depositphotos

Popularly called Daddy GO, he is the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Pastor Paul Adefarasin

He is the chrismatic founder and senior pastor, House on the Rock

Godman Akinlabi

He is the founder and senior pastor of The Elevation Church

Matthew Ashimolowo

He is the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre

Tunde Bakare

He is the politics inclined pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly.

Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

This the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry

David Ibiyeomie

Ibiyeomie is the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries

William F. Kumuyi

He is the general-overseer and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry

Chris Kwakpovwe

This the founder/senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry and author of Our Daily Manna, a daily devotional

Lazarus Muoka

He is the founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement.

Chris Okotie

He is the founder and the General Overseer of the Household of God Church.

Emmanuel Omale

He is the founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry.

Ayo Oritsejafor

He is the founding and senior pastor of Word of Life Bible Church

Chris Oyakhilome

He is the founding president of Love World also known as Christ Embassy

Bishop David Oyedepo

He is the founder of Winners' Chapel

Johnson Suleman

He is the founder and senior pastor, Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng