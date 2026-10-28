Content creator and self-described prophet Oba Solomon issued firm burial instructions in a viral video shared on X on October 28

Solomon's directives surfaced amid the ongoing family dispute over the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14

Fans online weighed in on Solomon's wishes, with many noting his clarity could help prevent the kind of conflict playing out in the Toluwanisings saga

Content creator and self-described prophet Oba Solomon has gone public with specific instructions about his own burial, warning that anyone who disregards them will face dire consequences.

In a video that went viral on X on October 28, Solomon directed that he be buried inside a room in his own house, with his bed removed to make space.

Nigerian content creator Oba Solomoni issues strict burial instructions as Toluwanisings’ burial dispute sparks public debate. Photo: oba_solomonii/toluwanisings

Source: TikTok

He ruled out a cemetery, mortuary, or any use of embalming chemicals, and added that the burial should be delayed for roughly four hours after his death so those around him can confirm he is truly gone and not simply in a state between life and death.

Oba Solomon went further, warning that "anyone who weeps over his death" would be struck by thunder, and that whoever alters his instructions "will die miserably."

He dismissed the idea of costly or elaborate funeral arrangements and said his wife should feel free to move on to another relationship the very next day.

He framed the entire set of directives as a command, not a suggestion.

Toluwanising's burial row

The timing of Oba Solomon's comments was notable.

They emerged against the backdrop of a widely followed dispute over the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji. He died on October 14, 2026.

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, pushed for the singer to be interred either inside the home he built in Ibadan or alongside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State.

His widow, however, has expressed discomfort with living in a house that would also serve as a burial site, preferring a conventional church or cemetery interment.

Legal observers have pointed out that home burials in Nigeria generally require gubernatorial approval, making residential interment legally complex without proper authorisation.

Watch Oba Solomon give instructions on how he wants to be buried in the X video below:

Fans back Oba Solomon's clarity on burial wishes

Reactions online were largely supportive of Solomon's decision to be upfront about his wishes, with many drawing a direct line between his clarity and the kind of confusion driving the Toluwanisings family dispute.

@FyneMarket wrote:

"Exactly. Whether people agree with Oba Solomon or not, he has done the one thing that prevents many family disputes: he has clearly stated his wishes while he is alive. Many of the biggest burial fights happen because the deceased never made their wishes clear."

@DeleDareDaniel1 commented:

"You might not agree with him but that's the best way to go."

@oki_desmond said:

"Funny but that's the reality, life goes on."

@AbionaJunior wrote:

"As funny as this may sound, I think he has done the needful and left no room for unnecessary drama."

@HassanWale86230 added:

"This is facts anyways. I love what he chose. All those cry na just yeye thing. Everybody go definitely move on with or without us."

@Akanni0104 concluded:

"There is nothing wrong with what he said, his wish should be respected."

Oba Solomoni’s unusual burial demands draw reactions amid controversy over where late gospel singer Toluwanisings should be buried. Photo: oba_solomonii

Source: TikTok

Solomon Buchi defends Toluwanisings’ widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Solomon Buchi defended Toluwanisings’ widow amid the controversy over the late gospel singer’s burial, insisting that she should have the final say on where her husband is laid to rest.

He criticised cultural practices he said were used to mistreat grieving women and argued that the widow’s objection to burying her husband inside their home did not mean she loved him any less.

Buchi also urged married men to prepare written and video wills to document their final wishes, warning that families could take advantage of widows after their husbands’ deaths.

Source: Legit.ng