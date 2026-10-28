A video shared by content creator shows dilapidated sections of the one-room home where the father of late gospel singer Toluwanisings lives

The footage has drawn criticism from Nigerians who questioned whether showing the grieving family's living conditions was appropriate

The controversy came amid an ongoing disagreement between Toluwanisings’ father and his widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, over where he should be buried

A video showing the difficult living conditions of Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, father of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, has gained attention on social media.

The footage, recorded by content creator Dunmininu Kingdom, shows dilapidated sections of the one-room home where Olayemi lives in Ikirun, Osun State.

The video shows the poor condition of the house where Toluwani's father lives. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The video has prompted criticism from some Nigerians, who questioned the decision to publicise the family's living conditions while they are mourning the singer.

However, Dunmininu has defended his work in response to the criticism, although the specific details of his explanation were not provided in the available account.

Video draws attention to Toluwanisings father's living conditions

The footage has brought renewed public attention to the late singer's father, whose family has been in the spotlight following the controversy surrounding his son's death and burial arrangements.

Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping at his home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His death has been followed by disagreements within the family, including calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

Toluwanisings' burial disagreement continues

Following the singer's death, his father said he wanted his son buried in the house he built or taken to Ikirun, where Toluwanisings’ late mother was buried.

He claimed that the singer's widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, preferred a cemetery or church burial ground.

The singer's paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, also said the family wanted Toluwanisings buried at his residence in Ibadan.

The disagreement has divided opinions on social media, with some users questioning the idea of burying someone in a residential property, while others have supported the family's wish.

Meanwhile, Ademola has appealed to the government, community leaders and law enforcement authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Watch the X video of Toluwanisings' father's house here:

Reactions trail video of Toluwanisings' father's house

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@debo_rev stated:

"You these content creators are very useless people! Why all of these nonsense? Why are you desecrating the memory of this young man. Is it a sin to be born from a poor background? How much did he even gross in his album that you are suddenly expecting him to fix all his family? You yourself, should anyone investigate your background, the world would be shocked at how horrible the holes where you crawled out from. Please, leave this guy alone to rest in peace"

@denrele commended:

"This is absolutely rubbish.. if the guy was not a celebrity or famous singer are you going to do all this nonsense interview you’re doing .. they need to use one of this interviewer as scapegoat."

Toluwanisings died after slumping in his Ibadan house. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng