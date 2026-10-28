Actor Itele D Icon Addresses Rumours About His Relationship With Actress Kemity
- Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, known as Itele D Icon, spoke out about speculations linking him to actress Kemi Ariyo
- Itele described Kemity as a family member and revealed the two share a mentor-student bond stretching back over 15 years
- The Jagun Jagun actor explained that publicly supporting people in his circle is simply part of who he is as a person
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Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele D Icon, has come out to shut down rumours suggesting a romantic connection between himself and fellow actress Kemi Ariyo, popularly called Kemity or Aunty Sidi.
The clarification came during a recent episode of the African Alist podcast, which aired on Saturday, October 24. Speaking candidly, Itele made clear that the speculation holds no truth, characterising his bond with Kemity as something far more familial than romantic.
"As I always say, I'm less concerned about words without evidence," he said. "Anyone who knows me knows that when I love someone, I go all out for them. It's not just Kemi; because she's also a star, the world only talks about the people they see."
Itele traces his bond with Kemity back over 15 years
According to the actor, his relationship with Kemity dates back to her time as a student at his film school, placing their association at over 15 years. He described her as "like a daughter, a sister, and a family member," words that frame the connection as one rooted in mentorship rather than anything else.
Itele, widely recognised for his roles in Yoruba action productions such as Koleoso and Jagun Jagun, acknowledged that not everyone he supports chooses to speak openly about receiving that help. He stressed that his willingness to publicly champion those around him is simply an expression of his character, not an indication of any personal involvement.
The duo frequently work together on various Yoruba Nollywood film projects, productions, and movie premieres (such as Olosho Ghetto, Oruna Godogodo, Ogunmolagbe, and Ferry Terminal, which was directed by Itele and featured at Kemity Studio).
The video of Itele speaking about his relationship with Kemity is below:
Itele D Icon celebrates Koleoso’s 100m views
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Itele announced that his movie Koleoso had surpassed 100 million YouTube views.
He described the milestone as a historic achievement for Nollywood, Africa and Yoruba culture while crediting his team, family and fans for the film’s success.
Several Nollywood stars, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Ajao and Destiny Etiko, congratulated Itele on the record.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng