NLNG Limited has opened applications for three positions at its Bonny Island facility in Rivers State, targeting candidates with HND qualifications

The vacancies are for shift operators, operations supervisors and shift principal operators, with experience requirements

Qualified candidates must submit all mandatory documents through the company’s official careers website

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Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), one of the highest-paying companies in the country, has announced three job openings at its facility on Bonny Island, Rivers State, offering opportunities to qualified engineers with experience in liquefied natural gas operations.

The company is recruiting for shift operator, operations supervisor and shift principal operator positions, with different levels of experience required for each role.

NLNG announces three job vacancies for engineers at its Bonny Island Photo: Twenty47studio

Source: Getty Images

According to the recruitment notice, applicants must hold a Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of Upper Credit in a relevant engineering discipline.

The application deadline is Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Full list of NLNG vacancies and requirements

The three advertised positions have different job responsibilities and experience requirements.

1. Shift operator

The shift operator position, listed under reference PO/2026/001, requires a minimum of four years’ experience in LNG operations.

Successful candidates will be responsible for carrying out daily plant operations safely and efficiently, monitoring operating conditions and supporting production targets.

Applicants must have an HND in a relevant engineering discipline, with at least an Upper Credit.

2. Operations supervisor

The operations supervisor vacancy, listed under reference PO/2026/002, requires at least 10 years of experience in LNG operations, including a minimum of three years in plant operations.

The successful candidate will supervise plant operations, manage operational risks and emergencies, ensure production continuity and enforce safety standards.

Applicants must also provide evidence of acquiring 12 Assessment and Progression (A&P) Skill Blocks.

3. Shift principal operator

The shift principal operator position, listed under reference PO/2026/003, requires at least eight years of experience in LNG operations.

Responsibilities include executing plant operations safely, monitoring operating conditions, maintaining critical safety controls and deputising for the area supervisor when designated.

Candidates must provide evidence of acquiring nine A&P Skill Blocks.

Qualifications and documents required

Applicants must prepare the following documents:

HND certificate.

NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Birth certificate or declaration of age.

Current curriculum vitae (CV).

Evidence of change of name, where applicable.

Candidates applying for the operations supervisor and shift principal operator positions must also submit evidence of the required A&P Skill Blocks.

NLNG opens applications for qualified HND holders seeking oil and gas industry jobs. Photo: Smederevac

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for NLNG jobs

Interested applicants should visit the official NLNG careers website to locate the vacancies and follow the application instructions.

Candidates should select the relevant position, log in or create a profile, complete the application form and upload all mandatory documents before submitting it.

Applicants are advised to ensure that their documents are complete, as applications missing mandatory requirements will not be considered.

The application deadline is November 17, 2026.

Dangote Refinery announces job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Group has announced fresh employment opportunities for qualified candidates across several departments at its refinery site.

The vacancies are listed under Dangote-Refinery as the business unit, with the location stated as Dangote Petrochemicals (DPRP) and the department identified as Refinery Site.

The available positions cover procurement, warehouse management, logistics, supply and material planning, compliance, information technology, sustainability and data analytics.

Source: Legit.ng