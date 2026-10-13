Ayra Starr announced a sweeping world tour in support of her third studio album, Starrgirl, kicking off in December 2026

The 20-city run spans Africa, seven European countries, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada

The tour announcement came shortly after the singer's headline performance at an NFL International Game in London

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr is taking her music global in a major way. The singer, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, has announced a 20-city world tour built around her third studio album, Starrgirl, with dates stretching from December 2026 into April 2027.

Ayra Starr takes ‘Starrgirl’ worldwide with major 20-city tour announcement. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Confirming the news on Instagram, Ayra Starr wrote: "STARRGIRL WORLD TOUR. Africa, I'll see y'all in December."

Full details of the tour were posted on her official website, with Live Nation named as the tour promoter.

Where the Starrgirl Tour Is Headed

The African leg is scheduled for December 2026, with Nigeria confirmed and other cities across the continent still being finalised.

The European run follows in January 2027, opening in Cologne, Germany, on January 20 before moving through Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich and Brussels. The UK stop lands in London on February 2, 2027.

North America picks up from March 18, 2027, with a Houston, Texas date.

The US stretch then winds through Dallas, Atlanta, Silver Spring, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and San Francisco. Canadian fans in Toronto and Montreal are also included in the schedule.

Starrgirl Album and Ayra Starr's Profile

The tour backs Starrgirl, a 16-track project released on August 14 via Mavin Records and Republic Records. The album features an impressive roster of collaborators including ZAYN, Leon Thomas, Wizkid, Rema, kwn, Danny Ocean and Theodora.

According to Live Nation, the record debuted at number two on Spotify's Global Top Albums Chart and pulled in 3.9 million streams on its first full day of release.

The announcement arrived not long after Ayra Starr delivered a halftime performance at the NFL International Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 11, a moment that underlined her growing stature on the world stage.

The Starrgirl world tour represents one of the most expansive solo touring efforts by a Nigerian female artist in recent memory, adding another chapter to the ongoing global push of Afrobeats.

Ayra Starr prepares to thrill fans across 20 cities with ‘Starrgirl’ tour. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I Turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng