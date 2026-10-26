Rudeboy Explains Why Going Solo After P-Square Split Was Easy for Him
- Nigerian Afrobeats star Rudeboy opened up about his transition from P-Square to a solo music career
- The singer pointed to his behind-the-scenes roles in the group as a key factor in how smoothly the shift went
- Rudeboy's comments have reignited conversations about individual contributions within the iconic music duo
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Nigerian Afrobeats artist Paul Okoye, widely known as Rudeboy, has shed light on why stepping out on his own after P-Square was a smoother process than many fans might have expected.
In a clip from a recent interview circulating on Instagram on October 26, the singer addressed questions about his solo journey and what made the shift less daunting than it appeared from the outside.
Rudeboy on his role in P-Square
According to Rudeboy, he was already shouldering a significant chunk of the creative workload during his time with the group.
From crafting beats to penning lyrics and delivering vocals, he said the bulk of the music-making process ran through him.
"With due respect, I am the producer, I am the writer, I am the singer. Less stress," he said.
His remarks paint a picture of an artist who was, in many ways, already operating as a solo act within a duo framework, which likely cushioned the transition once the group went their separate ways.
P-Square split and what it meant for both Okoye brothers
P-Square, made up of Paul Okoye and his twin brother Peter Okoye, were one of the biggest names in African music for well over a decade.
The duo delivered a string of hits that dominated charts across the continent before their highly publicised split.
Rudeboy's comments have since sparked fresh debate online about how creative labour was divided between the brothers during the group's peak years.
While he stopped short of making it a point of contention, his words have clearly struck a chord with fans who have long been curious about the inner workings of one of Nigeria's most celebrated acts.
Peter Okoye, who performs under the name Mr P, has also built a credible solo career since the split, suggesting both brothers carried genuine creative weight during their time together.
Watch Rudeboy speak about his role in P-Square in the Instagram video below:
Rudeboy explains why he chooses singing over dancing
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Rudeboy explained why he prioritises singing over dancing during performances in a recent interview with Luna Lifestyle TV on October 26, 2026.
The former P-Square member said dancing could drain his energy and affect his singing, adding that approaching his 50th birthday had made him more conscious of his physical limits on stage.
Rudeboy also revealed that he works out daily by jogging, although he does not enjoy going to the gym, as discussions around his comments brought renewed attention to his musical identity and P-Square’s history.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng