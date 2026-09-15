Super Eagles and Coventry City forward Taiwo Awoniyi announced a major academic achievement off the football pitch

Awoniyi completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship at the PFA Business School

The Nigerian striker joins notable Premier League names among the school's alumni

Nigerian international forward Taiwo Awoniyi has added an academic qualification to his football career,

He announced on Instagram that he has graduated from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship, passing with merit.

Taiwo Awoniyi graduates From PFA Business School. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The Coventry City and Super Eagles forward shared the news with his followers, describing the achievement as "another proud moment" away from the game.

Awoniyi said his conviction that footballers should remain students of the game drove him to pursue the qualification, and that education has become a key part of his personal journey.

"I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn't stop you from being a student of the game and education has become an important part of that journey for me," he wrote.

He also used the post to thank those who supported him through the programme, including staff at the PFA Business School, his lecturers, and the classmates he studied alongside.

His family and friends also received a special mention for their encouragement throughout the course.

He closed the post with a message that made clear his ambitions remain active on both fronts: "Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues."

PFA Business School alumni

Awoniyi joins a list of prominent football names who have passed through the PFA Business School. According to the school's official website, Premier League figures including Yoane Wissa, Jordan Henderson, and Ben Davies are among its alumni, reflecting a growing trend of professional players investing in education during or after their playing careers.

The Global Football Sport Directorship programme is designed to prepare current and former players for leadership and administrative roles within the football industry, covering areas such as club management, governance, and the business side of the sport.

Shearer defends Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Alan Shearer defended Awoniyi after the striker was shown a straight red card during Coventry City’s loss to Brighton.

The former Newcastle United forward claimed that the striker’s arms were in a natural position for a striker contesting an aerial ball.

Source: Legit.ng