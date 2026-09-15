Aliko Dangote made an emotional acknowledgment of his daughters during an appearance at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)

The billionaire admitted he was largely absent during his daughters' upbringing as he focused on building his business empire

Dangote addressed his three daughters, Mariam, Halima and Fatima, directly, expressing hope that they had forgiven him

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has publicly thanked his three daughters for the personal sacrifices they made to enable him to build one of the continent's most formidable business empires.

The billionaire made the heartfelt remarks during an appearance at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and in follow-up media comments, reflecting candidly on the toll his entrepreneurial ambitions took on his family life.

Reactions as Dangote thanks his three daughters for sacrifices they made for his business success. Photo credit@alikogangote

Source: Instagram

Dangote confessed that for many years he deliberately denied himself quality time with his loved ones in pursuit of his business goals.

Rather than framing this as regret alone, the businessman acknowledged that his daughters bore a significant share of that burden alongside him.

In his own words, he said:

"What we are getting today is because I actually deprived myself of having to enjoy my time with my family for many, many years. So I must really thank my three daughters for giving me that disembodiment. I'm sure they must have forgiven me because at least they have seen the results. They did enjoy the part of disembodiment. I'm actually translating that to their children. So I'm sure I'm forgiven. Marim, I'm sure you and Halima, Fatima have forgiven me."

Dangote speaks about his three daughters. Photo credit@halimadangote

Source: Instagram

Dangote's emotional message to daughters

The Dangote Group founder addressed each of his daughters by name, hoping that the fruits of his labour had brought some measure of comfort and understanding to them. He suggested that the rewards of his sacrifices were now being passed on to the next generation, his grandchildren.

The remarks, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, resonated widely online, with many fans and followers weighing in on the price of extraordinary ambition.

Here is the Instagram video of Dangote speaking about his daughters:

What fans said about Dangote's tribute

@reenscakesnpastries commented:

"He is always proud of his daughters"

@kakeitconfectionery reacted:

"Grandchildren will really enjoy Grandpa"

@triumphant_child wrote:

"Just make sure u make am at the end …. Nor worry family go forgive you."

@___p.k_______ said:

"Everything great comes with a price or a cost."

@_don_christal shared:

"I keep saying there's nothing like work-life balance. Baba, you must sacrifice something. You have to delay gratification and deprive yourself of some of the things you love if you want to achieve something extraordinary. Everybody wants the results, but not everybody is willing to make the sacrifices that come with them."

Dangote appoints daughters to executive positions

Legit.ng reported that Africa’s richest man and business mogul Aliko Dangote has strengthened the leadership structure of his business empire by appointing his daughters, Halima, Fatima and Mariya, to key executive positions within the Dangote Group.

The appointments place the three sisters in strategic roles across the conglomerate’s expanding operations. Halima Dangote will oversee the Dangote Family Office as well as the group’s international offices in Dubai and London. Fatima Dangote will take charge of commercial operations in the oil and gas business, while Mariya Dangote will lead commercial operations for the cement business.

The move highlights the growing involvement of the Dangote family in the management and expansion of the group’s diverse business interests.

Source: Legit.ng