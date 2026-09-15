TCN schedules a seven-hour power outage across communities in Kogi, Edo and Ondo states

Annual maintenance at Ajaokuta substation will affect AEDC and BEDC customers, including major industrial companies

Electricity supply is expected to resume after TCN completes preventive work on critical transmission equipment

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect several towns and communities across Kogi, Edo and Ondo states.

TCN said the interruption is necessary to allow its technical crew to carry out annual preventive maintenance at the 330/132kV Ajaokuta Transmission Substation.

TCN alerts three Nigerian states to power outage, names affected areas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., meaning affected customers could be without electricity for about seven hours.

AEDC, BEDC customers to experience outage

According to TCN, the maintenance exercise will temporarily prevent the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) from supplying electricity to customers connected to the affected transmission facilities.

The transmission company explained that its engineers will conduct preventive maintenance on the 162MVA, 330/132kV power transformer, associated switchgear and other ancillary equipment at the Ajaokuta substation.

The exercise is part of routine work designed to keep critical transmission equipment in good condition and reduce the risk of unexpected faults.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby informs the public that annual preventive maintenance has been scheduled at its 330/132kV Ajaokuta Transmission Substation on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 9am to 4pm,” the company said.

TCN lists towns affected by power outage

TCN disclosed that the planned maintenance will affect electricity supply to several communities and businesses across the three states.

Areas expected to experience the outage include Ekirin, Omuo, Ibillo, Akoko, Ogala, Ikare, Magongo, Okene Town, Ayere, Kabba and surrounding communities.

TCN announces power outages in three states; Nigerians told to prepare. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Other affected locations include Okpella Town, Ososo, Uluoke, Iyora, Apana, Okpekpe, Arigidi, Ikare Town, Lampese, Igara and Oka, as well as neighbouring areas.

Major industrial customers expected to be affected include BUA Cement Company, West African Fertiliser Company, Dibeks Milling Company, Edestein Company and Freedom Group Company.

Power supply expected after maintenance

The planned interruption means households, businesses and industrial customers supplied through the affected facilities will have to operate without grid electricity during the maintenance period.

TCN's announcement also allows residents and businesses in the listed areas to make alternative electricity arrangements ahead of the scheduled work.

Power supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance exercise is completed and the transmission equipment is returned to service.

Lekki power outage sparks fresh TCN-EKEDC clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has alerted residents and electricity consumers in Lekki, Lagos, to a power outage, while disputing claims by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) over the cause of the disruption.

TCN said the incident was not caused by a fault on its transformer at the Lekki Transmission Substation, contrary to information circulated by EKEDC.

Source: Legit.ng