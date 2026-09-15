Ahmed Musa has reportedly built a business portfolio spanning sports, real estate, oil and gas, hospitality and education

The former Super Eagles captain is linked with major property investments, including luxury homes and commercial developments

Musa has also invested in sports facilities designed to promote fitness, recreation and youth development

Ahmed Musa is remembered by millions of Nigerians for his goals, pace and longevity with the Super Eagles, but the former captain has also been quietly building a business empire away from football.

For a Nigerian footballer, a successful playing career can provide only a limited window to earn significant income.

Super Eagles legend and ex-captain Ahmed Musa has built a vast business empire in Nigeria to secure his financial future. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Musa appears to have taken that reality seriously, putting money into businesses and properties that can continue generating value after his playing days.

His reported investments now cover sports, real estate, oil and gas, hospitality, entertainment and education, with a strong presence in Kano and other parts of Nigeria.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Musa retired from international football as Nigeria's most-capped player with 111 appearances and remains the country's leading World Cup goalscorer with four goals.

He was also part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, before adding a bronze medal in 2019 and a silver in 2023.

1. Musa's sports centres in Kano

It is fitting that sports development features prominently in Musa's business portfolio, considering his journey from Kano Pillars to the Super Eagles.

The footballer is reportedly linked with a multimillion-naira ultra-modern sports complex in Kano State.

The facility combines football and other recreational activities, featuring a synthetic AstroTurf pitch, standard swimming pool, tennis court, gym, indoor sports halls and restaurant.

A second facility, modelled along similar lines, reportedly includes an event and seminar hall, gym, swimming pool and AstroTurf pitch.

For Nigerians familiar with the shortage of quality sporting facilities available to young athletes, such investments could have significance beyond their commercial value. They provide spaces where aspiring footballers and other sports enthusiasts can train and develop.

2. Myca7 properties and the Lekki investment

Real estate reportedly represents one of the biggest areas of Musa's wealth-building strategy.

According to Value Chain, Myca7 Properties Limited is associated with the former Super Eagles captain and handles interests in residential and commercial property.

One of his most notable reported investments is a luxury mini-estate in Lekki, Lagos. Musa reportedly committed about ₦1.4 billion to the development of 20 terrace houses, which were subsequently put up for sale.

The project is particularly notable in Nigeria, where property remains one of the most popular ways wealthy individuals seek to preserve and grow their money.

3. Luxury apartments and commercial properties

Musa's reported property interests are not limited to Lagos.

In Kano, he is linked with a three-floor luxury apartment complex fitted with modern amenities, balconies and CCTV monitoring.

He is also reportedly connected to several commercial properties and shopping malls across northern Nigeria.

With property prices and demand continuing to make real estate an attractive investment for high-net-worth Nigerians, Musa's reported expansion into both residential and commercial developments gives his portfolio a broad base.

4. Fuel stations and Oil and Gas

Musa has also reportedly entered Nigeria's downstream oil and gas industry.

The former Super Eagles captain is linked with commercial fuel-dispensing stations in Kano State, giving him a presence in a sector that plays a major role in everyday Nigerian life.

Fuel stations also offer a business model outside the football industry, helping Musa diversify his reported income sources.

5. Hospitality, transport and entertainment

Musa's business interests reportedly extend into hospitality and transport through the Musa & Halima Group, which was formed in 2017.

The group is associated with diversified ventures across Lagos and Kano, two important commercial centres in Nigeria.

He has also reportedly invested in content production and sports academies, combining his interests in media, entertainment and football development.

6. Education and giving back

Education is another part of Musa's reported footprint.

The M&H International School in Jos was established primarily as a community development project and reflects another way the footballer has invested outside the traditional business sectors.

From Kano, where his football journey began, to Lagos, where he has reportedly invested heavily in real estate, Musa's business activities show a deliberate attempt to build something that can outlast his football career.

For many Nigerian footballers, the question is what happens when the goals stop and the applause fades. Musa's reported investments suggest he has been preparing for that chapter long before his final whistle.

Nwankwo Kanu's business empire

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Nwankwo Kanu’s business empire, including his hotels, real estate ventures, football administration roles and brand partnerships.

The former Arsenal and Super Eagles striker built the portfolio after retiring from professional football, with his wealth estimated at between $9 million and $15 million.

Source: Legit.ng