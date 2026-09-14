Madagascar confirmed coach Corentin Martins will name his squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers on September 17

The Barea face Nigeria's Super Eagles in Uyo on September 25, then travel to Morocco to meet Tanzania on September 29

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has yet to set a date for his own squad announcement amid injury concerns in his camp

Madagascar's Football Federation (FMF) has set September 17 as the date for head coach Corentin Martins to announce his squad for the opening two matchdays of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The announcement, confirmed through a post on FMF's official Facebook page, comes eight days before Madagascar's first fixture, giving the squad limited preparation time ahead of a demanding double-header.

Madagascar to announce squad to face Nigeria on September 17. Photo by Edwin Ndeke.

Source: Getty Images

Martins is expected to put out a strong squad for both matches as Madagascar look to take maximum points from the opening round of fixtures.

The group carries added significance given that Tanzania have already secured qualification as co-hosts of the 2027 tournament, meaning just one spot effectively remains available in Group L for the other teams to contest.

Madagascar's September fixtures

According to CAF, Madagascar will open their Group L campaign against Nigeria's Super Eagles on September 25 in Uyo, before travelling to Stade d'Honneur de Meknès in Morocco to face Tanzania's Taifa Stars on September 29.

While Madagascar have mapped out their preparations, Nigeria's Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has not yet confirmed when he will name his squad for the September break.

The delay comes amid reports of multiple injury doubts and fitness concerns within the Nigerian camp with players stationed in Europe.

Iheanacho pushes for Osimhen’s spot

Legit.ng previously reported that Kelechi Iheanacho is pushing to fill up the void left by the injured Victor Osimhen with his performance for Bursaspor.

Iheanacho joined the second-division Turkish club as a free agent and has been in blistering form, scoring in seven consecutive matches for the club.

Source: Legit.ng