Nigerian musician Seun Kuti questioned the impact of giving money to street beggars, linking the practice to the slow pace of change in Nigeria

The Afrobeat singer argued that regular alms can temporarily ease the hardship of poor Nigerians who might otherwise demand stronger action from those in power

Seun suggested that the anger of the less privileged could play a role in driving major social and political change

Nigerian Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has made a controversial argument about street begging and the struggle for change in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with ObjecTV, the singer suggested that the culture of giving alms could be unintentionally reducing the pressure that poverty places on Nigerians to demand change.

According to Seun, who walked out at Peller's wedding, poor Nigerians should be angry about the conditions they face, but receiving occasional financial assistance can provide temporary relief.

Seun Kuti questions the impact of giving money to street beggars. Photos: Seun Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Why Seun Kuti believes alms matter

The musician argued that street beggars are among those who have strong reasons to be dissatisfied with the state of the country.

“The beggars are the ones who are supposed to be angry in order to cause revolution,” he said.

However, Seun claimed that the money they receive from members of the public makes them less desperate.

“Since we give them money from time to time, they are not hungry enough to be angry,” he added.

Watch the X video of Seun Kuti speaking about Nigerian beggars here:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@yorubaAngel09 stated:

"That has always been the problem. Politicians know the hungry ones will do anything for food and drink so they target them for chaos and campaign"

@ABIOLA_199 noted:

"Straight point that's why I stopped given anybody my little money anymore,because if anybody doesn't give anybody unnecessary money again whether everybody go wise up against the Establishment and Kleptomania politicians who make life difficult for there citizens through bad economy."

Seun Kuti argues that regular alms can temporarily ease the hardship of poor Nigerians. Photo: Seun Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti blasts VeryDarkMan's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised fans of VeryDarkMan in posts shared on his Instagram story.

The situation followed a disagreement involving activist Omoyele Sowore and Blord, which led to online tension between different groups.

Seun stated that he would not allow insults towards Sowore and insisted he would not take sides when friends conflict, while also warning against disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng