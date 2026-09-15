Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional visa in 2026

The five-year provisional visa targets skilled workers nominated by a state or territory government to live and work in regional Australia

Applicants must meet requirements covering nomination, occupation lists, skills assessment, invitation, and a points test

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the eligibility conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa, a five-year visa designed for skilled workers willing to live and work in regional parts of the country.

The visa is aimed at addressing skill shortages in regional Australia by drawing qualified professionals from outside the country.

Australia unveils eligibility conditions for foreigners seeking a 5-year regional visa. Photo credit: Martin Ollman, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

To be considered, applicants must meet five key requirements set by the Australian government.

Conditions for the Australia Subclass 491 visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. Be nominated to apply by a state or territory government agency, or have an eligible relative sponsor them.

2. Hold an occupation that appears on a relevant skilled occupation list.

3. Have a suitable skills assessment for their nominated occupation.

4. Have received an invitation to apply for the visa.

5. Satisfy the points test as required under Australian immigration rules.

What the Australia Subclass 491 offers

The Subclass 491 is a provisional visa, meaning it does not immediately grant permanent residency.

However, it allows holders to live, work, and study in designated regional areas of Australia for up to five years. It also serves as a pathway for those who may later wish to apply for permanent residence, subject to meeting further conditions.

The visa falls under Australia's broader skilled migration programme, which uses a points-based system to assess applicants on factors such as age, English language proficiency, work experience, and educational qualifications.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had selected 248 highly talented foreigners to apply for a permanent visa.

Australia opens permanent visa pathway for talented foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had offered a permanent visa to exceptionally talented foreigners and had identified who qualifies for it.

The visa targets individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement, and covers four main areas of talent.

Beyond the achievement requirement, applicants must also secure a nominator who holds a national reputation in their relevant field.

Source: Legit.ng