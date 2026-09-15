Wumi Toriola addressed a fan's concern about her appearance during a TikTok Livestream

The actress confirmed her weight loss was intentional and came at a significant financial cost

Toriola pushed back firmly at the suggestion that anything was wrong with her health

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has set the record straight about her slimmer frame, shutting down worry from a fan who suggested she looked unwell.

The actress addressed the concern live on TikTok, where a follower drew attention to what appeared to be a noticeable change in her physique.

Wumi Toriola addresses fan’s observation about her changing looks. Credit: @Wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Rather than brush it off, Toriola responded directly and at length, making clear that the transformation was entirely deliberate.

She was visibly unimpressed by the framing of the comment, questioning why the fan chose to describe her as looking "lean" rather than simply acknowledging that she had shed weight.

"Which one one you don lean? I dod weigh loss, don't you know it's more expensive than food? It's because once you have ulcer, you pray for everyone to have ulcer. You kept saying it; you know how much I've spent to be the weight I am?" she said during the stream.

Toriola defends her Body transformation

The actress was emphatic that her health is not in question and took particular exception to any insinuation that illness could be behind her new look.

"Nothing is wrong with me. I am not lean. Yes, I lost weight, it's intentional. Nothing is wrong with me. I am not sick; anyone who wants us to be sick will die before us," she added.

Toriola also spoke about the physical benefits she has noticed since losing the weight, sharing that she now moves with much greater ease than before.

She noted that climbing stairs, once a challenge, has become significantly more manageable, and that she carries herself better overall.

"I know what I face to climb stairs but now I can carry my body very well," she said, also pointing out that her husband has raised no concerns about the change.

The actress did acknowledge there is a limit, noting that if the weight loss became excessive, that would be worth flagging.

However, she maintained that she is well within a healthy range and that the results of her efforts speak for themselves.

Wumi Toriola speaks after fan points out striking difference in her looks. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

While the affected channel remains inaccessible, Wumi directed fans to her second channel, Wumi Toriola Prime, where she has begun uploading English-language content, including her new film, Love Astray.

Source: Legit.ng