Burkina Faso's transitional President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has declared that Sharia law has no place in the West African nation

The military leader ordered the repatriation of roughly 1,000 Burkinabè students studying Islamic law in Saudi Arabia

Reacting to the bold statement, an online commentator warmly endorsed Traoré's stance, sparking a massive pan-African debate online

Burkina Faso's military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has made a bold statement that continues to ripple across West Africa.

In a nationwide address to community representatives, Traoré, despite being a practicing Muslim, reaffirmed that the nation's constitution stands above all religious codes, asserting that Sharia law will never be practiced in Burkina Faso.

A young man reacts following Captain Ibrahim Traoré's speech to Burkinabe students studying Sharia law. Photo credit: @madmires/TikTok, Captain Ibrahim Traoré

Source: UGC

The transitional leader took his policy further by questioning why about 1,000 Burkinabè students on scholarships in Saudi Arabia are studying Sharia rather than acquiring the technical, scientific, and vocational skills their country desperately needs.

He warned that those who refuse to return home to help rebuild the nation risk losing their citizenship.

Man reacts to Ibrahim Traoré's statement

The bold declaration has sparked intense discussions across the Sahel and Nigeria, with one content creator's viral reaction capturing the sentiments of thousands of reform-minded Africans.

Reacting to the news in a viral video, @madmires warmly applauded the young Burkinabè leader's decision.

He said:

"I wish I could clap right now, but I am recording. I am so proud of him."

The man argued that for too long, many African societies have misplaced their priorities by elevating foreign religious structures over concrete, local developmental needs.

@madmires added:

"We need to learn to put our country and our people first. Other countries, other cultures do it. But you, you put outside religions before your own self. All this religious stuff has done nothing but bring chaos to us, and we know it is not good."

Reactions to Ibrahim Traoré Sharia law comment

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched @madmires' video. Some of the comments are below:

fynocks said:

"This is what we need. We need to separate religion from the state. That’s how a country evolves."

Angel hope said:

"A set of religious laws won't create infrastructure, cure malaria, produce jobs or clean water. Sharia law won't bring BF into the 21st-century. Look at Afghanistan."

Petal said:

"We need a man like him in every country in the world. 🌎"

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Traoré builds $300m stadium

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burkina Faso has unveiled a new $300 million national stadium built under President Ibrahim Traore’s administration.

The move signals investment in youth and a pivot toward development despite political instability.

Source: Legit.ng