HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, announced plans to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs across Ogun and Gombe states

The company's CEO said vacancies are already being filled at its Sagamu and Ashaka plants as part of a major capacity expansion

The expansion will add 4.5 million tonnes to annual cement production by January 2027

Nigeria's newest cement company, HBM Nigeria Plc, has announced that an ongoing production expansion will generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, with vacancies already open at two of its plants.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated this over the weekend during a media parley in Lagos, saying the company is scaling up operations at its Sagamu plant in Ogun State and its Ashaka plant in Gombe State.

Former Lafarge Africa, now HBM Nigeria, says its cement expansion will create jobs for youths Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The expansion is expected to add 4.5 million tonnes to the company's annual cement production capacity by January 2027, Punch reports.

Alade-Akinyemi said:

"What does this come with? It comes with employment opportunities. There are so many vacancies we're trying to fill in Sagamu and Ashaka. It means youth empowerment.

"It also means diversity and inclusion that we are very passionate about, creating opportunities for women. Beyond the direct employment, we are creating jobs for SMEs, developing suppliers and supporting local contractors."

HBM Nigeria's Rebrand After Chinese Acquisition

The company was previously known as Lafarge Africa Plc before China's West China Cement Group acquired a controlling stake, prompting the name change to HBM Nigeria Plc.

Alade-Akinyemi described the transition as the start of a new growth chapter built around operational excellence, sustainability and infrastructure development.

He said:

"It is therefore my pleasure to formally introduce HBM Nigeria Plc. This transition reflects our partnership with West China Building Materials following the acquisition of the controlling stake in Lafarge Africa Plc. More importantly, it represents a new chapter of our growth, one that is defined by operational excellence, sustainability, innovation, infrastructure development and stronger collaboration across our business."

The CEO also highlighted the company's product range, which includes cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, mortar products and an environmentally friendly cement that produces roughly 30% lower carbon emissions than conventional alternatives.

DailyTrust reports that he linked the expansion to Nigeria's growing appetite for infrastructure, particularly concrete road construction, saying increased local supply would help the country meet that demand without straining the market.

HBM Nigeria says its expansion in Ogun and Gombe will strengthen Nigeria's construction sector Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Alade-Akinyemi used the occasion to reassure customers and shareholders that the rebrand does not alter the company's standards or direction.

He stated:

"I want to assure all our stakeholders that while our name has changed, our purpose remains the same. The values that have defined this company over the past 67 years remain firmly intact. We are the same trusted organisation, now operating under a new identity that reflects our aspirations for the future."

FG asks manufacturers to reduce cement prices nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has urged cement manufacturers in the country to cut down the prices of cement.

The government warned that the prevailing price of the commodity was impacting infrastructure projects and escalating demands for contract variations.

Umahi added that discussions were underway to discuss strategies that would help mitigate consistent hikes in cement prices.

Source: Legit.ng