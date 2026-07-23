The UAE government published the full list of foreigners eligible for citizenship consideration on its official website

Only the President, Rulers' Courts, Executive Councils, and the Cabinet can nominate or approve individuals under the listed categories

The UAE also warned that citizenship granted under these categories can be withdrawn if the attached conditions are violated

The United Arab Emirates has outlined eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for UAE citizenship, along with the specific conditions each applicant must satisfy.

The full details are published on the official UAE government website. According to the information provided, only the President, the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, Executive Councils, and the Cabinet hold the authority to nominate or approve individuals for citizenship under any of the listed categories.

UAE releases citizenship rules, names 8 categories that may qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/KARIM SAHIB/George Pachantouris/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UAE citizenship?

1. Investors

The first category covers investors, who must own property within the UAE to be eligible.

2. Doctors

Doctors form the second group, but only those who specialise in fields the UAE considers to be in high demand qualify for consideration.

3. Specialists

Specialists make up the third category. Among the conditions attached to this group is a requirement to take an oath of allegiance.

4. Inventors

Inventors are fourth on the list, and to qualify, an inventor must hold one or more patents that are recognised either by the UAE Ministry of Economy or by a reputable international body.

5. Scientists

Scientists are also among those who may be granted citizenship, provided they meet the conditions laid out by the relevant authorities.

6. Intellectuals

The sixth category applies to intellectuals, specifically those who have earned recognition in the fields of culture or the arts.

7. Talented individuals and artists

Talented individuals and artists, along with their family members, form the seventh category. This grouping notably extends eligibility to immediate relatives of qualifying individuals.

8. People with creative talents.

The eighth and final category is reserved for people with exceptional creative talents.

Can citizenship be withdrawn?

The UAE government was clear that citizenship extended under any of these categories is not unconditional. Should a recipient fail to uphold the terms tied to their particular category, the citizenship may be revoked by the appropriate authorities.

The categories reflect the UAE's broader strategy of attracting high-value individuals who can contribute to its economy, cultural landscape, and innovation goals, covering a range of profiles from property-owning investors to scientists and creative professionals.

UK explains ways to become British citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed the conditions foreign spouses of British citizens must meet before applying for British citizenship.

The report explained that eligible applicants must have lived in the UK for at least three years and must also have either Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) or settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng