UK government has unveiled extensive immigration reforms, amending 42 sections of the Immigration Rules

New deportation policy targets foreign offenders with tougher consequences for specific criminal convictions

Expanded regulations streamline visa applications while enhancing child protection and speeding up asylum processes

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The UK government has announced a major overhaul of its immigration New UK Immigration Rules 2026: Key Changes to Work, Study and Family Visas Explained, introducing tougher rules that will affect thousands of people seeking to live, work, study or reunite with family in Britain.

The changes, contained in Statement of Changes HC 259, were laid before Parliament on July 9, 2026.

Nigerians are affected as the UK rolls out fresh immigration rules on work, study, and other visas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

They amend 42 sections of the Immigration Rules and introduce stricter requirements for visa applicants, employers, universities and sponsors, while expanding the government's powers to deport foreign offenders.

The new rules will be introduced in phases beginning later this month.

When the new rules take effect

The government has set different implementation dates for the changes.

July 30, 2026: Amendments affecting Appendix EU and Appendix EU (Family Permit) come into force.

August 3, 2026: All remaining immigration changes become effective.

Applications submitted before August 3 will continue to be assessed under the previous immigration rules.

Tougher deportation rules introduced

One of the most significant changes is the expansion of the UK's deportation policy.

Under the revised rules, foreign nationals convicted on or after March 22, 2026, who receive either an immediate prison sentence or a suspended sentence of at least 12 months, may now face deportation.

Previously, suspended sentences were generally treated differently from immediate custodial sentences. The new framework places both on similar footing unless limited human rights or family-life exemptions apply.

The same criminality standard will also be used when considering applications for Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) and Child Student visas.

Stricter rules on overstaying

The Home Office has also standardised immigration compliance requirements across around 30 visa categories.

Applicants seeking permission to remain in the UK must not be in breach of immigration laws or be on immigration bail, except where specific exceptions for overstayers apply.

The rule affects a wide range of immigration routes, including:

Skilled Worker visas

Global Talent visas

Student and Graduate visas

Visitor visas

Family and settlement applications

Youth Mobility Scheme

Officials say the move removes inconsistencies that previously existed across different visa categories.

Changes for workers and employers

The latest reforms also include technical adjustments affecting employment-based visas.

For Skilled Worker applicants, future salary transition rules scheduled for 2027 and 2028 will now depend on when an employer issued a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) rather than the date the visa application was submitted, a report by Punch said.

Meanwhile, the Scale-Up visa route has been updated to ensure neonatal leave is recognised alongside parental leave when calculating employment continuity.

Family visa rules strengthened

Families applying under Appendix FM will face additional child welfare requirements.

The new rules explicitly state that arrangements for a child's care and accommodation in the UK must fully comply with British law before permission can be granted.

The government says the amendment is intended to strengthen child protection safeguards within the immigration system.

Faster asylum decisions

The Home Office has also expanded its powers to process certain asylum claims more quickly.

Under the revised rules, officials may skip a personal interview if the applicant is an EEA or Swiss national and the claim can be determined from the documents provided as being "clearly unfounded."

The rules clarify that omitting an interview will not prevent the government from approving or rejecting an asylum application.

The UK government announces fresh immigration rules affecting various visa types. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Other notable changes

The Statement of Changes also introduces several targeted amendments, including:

Special administrative provisions for holders of Indian diplomatic passports under the Visitor route.

A statutory requirement for the Secretary of State to review immigration regulations every five years to ensure any burden placed on businesses, educational institutions or community organisations remains proportionate.

The latest reforms represent one of the UK's broadest immigration updates in recent years, signalling a tougher approach to compliance while refining rules governing work, study, family migration and border security.

Source: Legit.ng